Good Dogs Plant Foods first opened the door to its brick-and-mortar space in the summer of 2021, but now the concept is winding down operations at its punchy Robson Street eatery.

Owners tell Dished that while they intend to keep the business running via its food truck and carts, they are aiming to cut ties with the physical restaurant after less than two years due to general overhead costs and staffing difficulties.

“When we were ready to launch the business there was no commissary space available,” says Jeff Oddleifson.

“The next logical direction was to find restaurant space.”

Oddleifson and Good Dogs partner Rachel Barrett landed on 1331 Robson Street, a great, manageable space with a liquor licence.

The vibrant interior and photo-worthy hot dogs and hearty sides at Good Dogs were an instant hit with the plant-based community and meat-eaters who dabbled too.

Oddleifson says the time has come to sell the space so Good Dogs can focus on its mobile investments (one food truck and two food carts).

While the restaurant listing is now live, Oddleifson says patrons can rest assured the physical eatery’s closure will be a slow wind-down, meaning there’s still time to come in and chow down.

“In a lot of ways the restaurant has been successful. People have been loving the food and the experience,” Oddleifson adds.

Folks can still pop into the space for dine-in or takeout and indulge in some plant-based goodness for the time being.

We’ll keep you posted on the restaurant’s final day of operation, and be sure to keep an eye on Good Dogs’ social accounts for updates on the whereabouts of the truck and carts.

