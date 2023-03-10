3 new fast-food menu items that dropped this week in Canada

New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are three new fast-food menu item drops to check out in Canada.

Hold onto your Big Mac sauce, McDonald’s fans, as the fast-food destination officially launched something new in Canada this week: the Chicken Big Mac.

Made with a 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating, this morsel is topped with Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, and tangy pickles on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun. The Chicken Big Mac is now available for a limited time. Read our full review here.

It’s safe to say that Jollibee has officially taken over the hearts (and stomachs) of Canadians.

The Filipino fast-food chain now operates several locations across the country, including three in BC, seven in Alberta, 14 in Ontario, three in Manitoba, and one in Saskatchewan.

In addition to its signature Jolly Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, Jolly Spaghetti, and, of course, its absolutely iconic Peach Mango Pies.

Now, the chain has launched a new pie flavour, which will be available only for a limited time: the Coconut Pineapple Pie.