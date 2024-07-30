Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Metro Vancouver that have recently shuttered or are soon to do so.

Black Walnut was best known for its menu featuring local ingredients, sustainable seafood, and its raw bar.

Located at 3456 Cambie Street, it took over the former space of Kino Cafe. It opened its doors on August 12, 2023. Black Walnut permanently closed its doors on July 28.

Address: 3456 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Neapolitan-style pizza joint Pi Co. has closed both Vancouver locations after a little over two years in the city.

In a photo submitted by a reader, signs on the door of its West Broadway location read, “We will be closing PERMANENTLY. Effective Friday, June 28, 2024”

Address: 574 Granville Street, Vancouver

Address: 514 W Broadway, Vancouver

Boardwalk Brewing, located at 575 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam, closed on July 14.

The brewery took to Instagram to share the closure announcement, saying the reason for closing was the “rising costs in this economic climate.”

Address: 575 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam

After seven years, the much-loved gyoza and ramen bar Gyo Para announced it would be closing its doors. However, Gyo Para’s history in Vancouver dates further back than just seven years.

The restaurant was originally known as Gyoza Paradise and opened in Vancouver in 1993 on Thurlow and Robson, serving up authentic ramen alongside hand-made gyozas. The spot eventually closed, but founder Tak Aramaki eventually opened Gyo Para in 2017.

Address: 2120 W Broadway, Vancouver

Known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and great vibes, Tacofino’s Gastown burrito and taco bar has been serving up hungry patrons for 10 years since it opened its doors in January 2015.

Owners share that the 15 W Cordova Street location will close on August 18, 2024.

Address: 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Daily Hive’s Urbanized shared the news that Listel Hotel Vancouver, as it exists today, will permanently close this November to undergo a redevelopment.

This means the eateries that operate as part of the Robson Street hotel will also be winding down. Both Forage and The Jervis Joint will wrap up operations in November.

Vancouver’s Olympic Village area will lose a staple restaurant this fall, as The Flying Pig Group of Restaurants will shutter its outpost there.

The Flying Pig Olympic Village (127 2nd Avenue West) confirmed to Dished that it will close in late fall.

Address: 127 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1111

Cioppino’s, located at 1133 Hamilton Street in Yaletown, told Dished it will close on December 21.

Founder and chef Pino Posteraro told Dished, “At the moment, at 60 years of age, I want to finish strongly (along with loyal and dedicated staff) the last eight months of our glorious 25 years of business.”

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-7466

With files from Hanna McLean and Marco Ovies