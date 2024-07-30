FoodBreakfast & BrunchFood EventsSpecials & Deals

Grand Slam Day returns to Denny's with $4.99 deal

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jul 30 2024, 6:26 pm
Grand Slam Day returns to Denny's with $4.99 deal

The only thing we love more than a delicious breakfast here at Dished is an affordable, delicious breakfast. That’s why we’re so excited that Grand Slam Day is returning to Vancouver.

On July 31, you can score a Grand Slam for just $4.99 from participating Metro Vancouver Denny’s locations.

All of the proceeds from Grand Slam Day are going to support QMUNITY, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that works to improve queer, trans, and Two-Spirit lives. On its website, it says “We provide a safer space for 2SLGBTQIA+ people and their allies to fully self-express while feeling welcome and included. Our building serves as a catalyst for community initiatives and collective strength.”

The promotion is only available at Denny’s Davie Street (1098 Davie Street), Broadway (1759 W Broadway) and Coquitlam (500 Austin Avenue) locations. It’s available for dine-in only between 7 am and 2 pm, and there’s a limit of two Grand Slams per person.

Will you be taking advantage of this $4.99 breakfast deal? Let us know in the comments.

Grand Slam Day 2024

When: July 31, 2024
Time: 7 am to 2 pm
Where: Denny’s Davie Street (1098 Davie Street), Broadway (1759 W Broadway) and Coquitlam (500 Austin Avenue) locations

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Breakfast & Brunch
+ Food Events
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop