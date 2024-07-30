The only thing we love more than a delicious breakfast here at Dished is an affordable, delicious breakfast. That’s why we’re so excited that Grand Slam Day is returning to Vancouver.

On July 31, you can score a Grand Slam for just $4.99 from participating Metro Vancouver Denny’s locations.

All of the proceeds from Grand Slam Day are going to support QMUNITY, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that works to improve queer, trans, and Two-Spirit lives. On its website, it says “We provide a safer space for 2SLGBTQIA+ people and their allies to fully self-express while feeling welcome and included. Our building serves as a catalyst for community initiatives and collective strength.”

The promotion is only available at Denny’s Davie Street (1098 Davie Street), Broadway (1759 W Broadway) and Coquitlam (500 Austin Avenue) locations. It’s available for dine-in only between 7 am and 2 pm, and there’s a limit of two Grand Slams per person.

Will you be taking advantage of this $4.99 breakfast deal? Let us know in the comments.

When: July 31, 2024

Time: 7 am to 2 pm

Where: Denny’s Davie Street (1098 Davie Street), Broadway (1759 W Broadway) and Coquitlam (500 Austin Avenue) locations

