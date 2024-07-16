Neapolitan-style pizza joint Pi Co. has closed both Vancouver locations after a little over two years in the city.

In a photo submitted by a reader, signs on the door of its West Broadway location read, “We will be closing PERMANENTLY. Effective Friday, June 28, 2024”

On its website, its Granville location is also listed as closed. These are the pizza company’s only two BC locations. While a formal announcement has yet to be made by the pizza chain, mentions of Vancouver have been removed from its Instagram bio.

Pi Co. still operates plenty of locations in Ontario and two in Saskatchewan.

Pi Co. is known for its best “fresh and innovative” take on Neapolitan-style pizza, along with sides like garlic bread and salads, and “Sweet Pi” made with Neapolitan dough topped with items like Nutella, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Cream, and more.

The chain opened its first BC location in May 2022 and its West Broadway spot in March 2023.

Address: 574 Granville Street, Vancouver

Address: 514 W Broadway, Vancouver

