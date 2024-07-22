After seven years, the much-loved gyoza and ramen bar Gyo Para announced it would be closing its doors. However, Gyo Para’s history in Vancouver dates further back than just seven years.

The restaurant was originally known as Gyoza Paradise and opened in Vancouver in 1993 on Thurlow and Robson, serving up authentic ramen alongside hand-made gyozas. The spot eventually closed, but founder Tak Aramaki eventually opened Gyo Para in 2017.

Now, the restaurant has shared the closure announcement on its social media.

“It’s been an incredible seven year journey reopening our family restaurant again in Vancouver, but the time has come for our owner Tak to retire, and so this chapter in Gyo Para’s history is coming to a close,” said Gyo Para.

“We’re extremely thankful we got to share our passion with the world, but for now we are taking a step back and retiring our Kitsilano location.”

Just like Gyoza Paradise, Gyo Para is best known for its delicious ramen and gyozas.

Gyo Para will close its doors on July 28, 2024, so there is still time for one last bowl before it’s gone for good.

Address: 2120 W Broadway, Vancouver

