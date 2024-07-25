Something we don’t love? Restaurant closures. The Vancouver restaurant scene can be fickle, and unfortunately, another spot has joined the list of soon-to-be closing eateries.

Black Walnut announced on Instagram that it would be closing its doors before the end of the month.

“We want to thank everyone who came out to support!” shared the restaurant.

Black Walnut is best known for its menu featuring local ingredients, sustainable seafood, and its raw bar.

Located at 3456 Cambie Street, it took over the former space of Kino Cafe. It opened its doors on August 12, 2023.

Black Walnut permanently closes its doors on July 28, meaning there is still time to get one last meal before it’s gone for good.

“Come on by before Sunday. Would love to see some of your beautiful faces before we ride off into the sunset,” concluded the restaurant.

Will you miss this spot? Let us know in the comments.

Black Walnut

Address: 3456 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok