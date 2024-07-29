A-OK Cafe is opening its first-ever BC location in Metro Vancouver
Big news for Aritzia fans: the clothing brand’s popular cafe concept, A-OK Cafe, is finally coming to Metro Vancouver.
Guildford Town Centre made the announcement, saying, “We are very excited to announce that Aritzia is expanding to a new space featuring an A-OK Cafe.”
A-OK Cafe serves up a variety of espresso-based beverages alongside a full menu of tea, hot and iced beverages, and pastries.
“If you like your coffee with a side of shopping, come hang out,” says A-OK on its website.
A-OK currently has locations in multiple Canadian cities, such as Toronto, Calgary, and Winnipeg, but this will be its first BC location.
Aritzia previously occupied a different space at Guildford Town Centre (without an A-OK Cafe) and will be moving into the former Forever 21 space.
The new Aritzia location and A-OK Cafe will open its doors in Spring 2025.
Will you be checking out this new coffee spot when it opens? Let us know in the comments.
A-OK Cafe
Address: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152nd Street, Surrey
