Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yelo (@yelo_ewe)

Long-time Port Moody spot Rosa’s Cucina Italiana has closed permanently after 22 years of business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nellysgrillon4th (@nellysgrillon4th)

Long-time local hang-out and brunch spot Nelly’s Grill officially closed its doors earlier this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Apple (@badapplevancouver)

The vegan concept took over its 2481 E Hastings Street location in Fall 2020 and quickly became a popular spot for drinks, nachos, and most notably, its signature cauliflower wings in over 10 varieties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deutsches Haus Vancouver (@vancouveralpenclub)

Marking a huge milestone in the restaurant and club’s history, Deutsches Haus announced its closure as it prepares for the building’s redevelopment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Whalls (@vancityfoodcrew)

The latest on the city’s list of casualties is Huang’s Beef Noodle Restaurant, a family-owned Taiwanese restaurant that has been at its 6940 Victoria Drive address for more than 25 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiss Chalet (@swisschaletca)

Dished spoke with staff at the location — the province’s last one — who told us the final day of business was on August 21, 2022.

In its closure announcement, Bobacabana said that it would stop operations on August 25, after which that concept would be “closing its doors for good.”

The message continued to explain that while Bobacabana would be no more, the business had been taken over by new management and will be “rebranded with a new menu.”

With files from Daryn Wright and Sarah Anderson