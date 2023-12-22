Over 20 FREE and cheap events to check out in Metro Vancouver this winter

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Winter has arrived in Vancouver and it has brought a bunch of great events you can enjoy without breaking the bank.

Here is our rundown of 24 free and inexpensive events you’ll want to check out this season around Metro Vancouver! LunarFest, Street Food City, and more.

What: PuSh International Performing Arts Festival is back for its 20th groundbreaking year in Vancouver this winter, and it promises a lineup of works for every type of live arts enthusiast.

The Lower Mainland’s signature mid-winter cultural event is described as a “manifesto for live art,” with works featuring personal accounts of resistance and acts of vulnerability. Guests will also explore themes such as migration, displacement, labour, injustice, and artificial intelligence during the performances.

When: January 18 to February 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets and Passes: $16.75 to $39 plus free events and top-tier ticket options available at the Playhouse. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority invites guests to discover how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. The free guided tour will showcase a busy container depot, huge logistics warehouses, and Canada’s largest deep-sea container terminal. You can also get an up-close look at container ships loading and unloading at the Deltaport container terminal.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 10 am

Where: Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office – 5223 Ladner Trunk Road Trenant Park Square, Delta

Cost: Free

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is open for the new skating season, and all ages are invited to hit the ice.

Located under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. There will also be live entertainment for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, including live DJs, jazz bands, and more.

When: Open daily until February 29, 2024

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Day)

Where: Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver; beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your skates. Skate rentals are also available for a fee

What: Vancouver has a pretty epic food truck scene, and this free food truck festival is here to prove it.

Street Food City is back for its 12th year, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to try some of the great food truck eats Vancouver has to offer, all in one convenient location.

Some notable trucks that’ll be at this year’s festival include Shameless Buns, Shawarma Time, Tornado Potato, Reel Mac and Cheese, Mad Greek, Dos Amigos, Slavic Rolls, and Chickpea.

When: January 20 to 28, 2024

Time: Weekdays, 11 am to 2 pm; Weekends, 11 am to various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free entry

What: Help remove invasive plants and clean up litter at various parks in Surrey this winter. Tools and training will be provided and all ages are welcome.

Nature Work Parties are drop-in, rain or shine, though events may be cancelled in high winds or extreme weather conditions. Participants are also asked to wear appropriate clothing for outdoor winter activities.

When: January 13, January 27, February 10 and February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am and 10:30 am staggered start times

Where: Various parks in Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Festive season is just around the corner, and The Polygon Gallery is making sure that your holidays are ready to shine bright.

The vibrant public art institution in North Vancouver is hosting its annual Holiday Shop until January 7. Throughout the season, visitors to the Gallery’s main floor will discover a huge selection of unique gifts by independent makers and artists.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: LunarFest brings cultures and traditions together in a variety of events in February. Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with performances, artist talks, film screenings and activities around Vancouver, and make sure to visit The Lantern City returning to Jack Poole Plaza, šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, and Granville Island

When: Various dates in February 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open, and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free — Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre invites guests to begin 2024 with a free drop-in calligraphy activity. Write Japanese characters on washi with brush & ink, including auspicious words for the new year or your own aspirations for the coming months. Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided.

You can also learn how to play Shogi, a popular mind sport from Japan. There will be live instruction, games, and tournaments running throughout the afternoon.

When: January 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre – 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 16 and 17 and features a packed weekend of concerts and performances. There will also be a curated marketplace, a family zone, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.

When: March 16 and 17, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights to enjoy until the end of February.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until February 2024

Time: Nightly until 11 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Place des Arts invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in art. Tour the not-for-profit arts education centre, then take part in the drop-in style activities inspired by the content and/or mediums in the current exhibitions.

When: February 4, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online

What: The fourth annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights. The popular event also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule.

When: February 23 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: ​Cory Weeds hosts the Jazz Jam at Shadbolt Centre, with local jazz musicians performing an improvised evening of music. Attendees of all ages and abilities are welcome to bring their own instruments to jam.

When: February 6, March 5, April 9 and May 7, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

New Year’s Celebrations

What: New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to welcome in 2024 with a bang, Whistler Blackcomb’s Fire and Ice is the perfect event for you.

North America’s largest ski resort is bringing back its popular outdoor winter event starting on Sunday, December 31, at 8:30 pm.

The free signature event features exciting performances, freestyle skiing and riding, and a stunning pyrotechnics display for all ages.

When: December 31, 2023, then every Sunday from January 7 to March 10, 2024. (No show on January 21)

Time: 8:30 pm (New Year’s Eve), 7 pm (January 7 to March 10, 2024)

Where: Skiers Plaza at Whistler Village base between Whistler and Excalibur Gondolas

Cost: Free

What: Start off 2024 the right way by plunging into the Pacific Ocean to ring in the New Year.

The 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim is officially returning to English Bay on Monday, January 1. Brave swimmers can dip into the frigid waters with thousands of other thrill-seekers or cheer them on from the shore.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 4 pm; official swim at 2:30 pm

Where: English Bay Beach – Beach Avenue between Gilford Street and Bidwell Street

Cost: Free. Participants are encouraged to register online.

What: The 16th edition of the Polar Bare Plunge, hosted by Surrey United Naturists, is officially returning to Crescent Rock Beach on Monday, January 1.

The plunge is different from others around the region because it’s clothing-optional. Though celebratory costumes and outfits are welcome.

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 1 pm

Where: Crescent Rock Beach near the boulder located close to the bottom of the 101 steps staircase at 24th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Recurring events and activities