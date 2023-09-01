More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Spare your wallet this September with our checklist of FREE and inexpensive events happening around Vancouver this month.

From Car Free Days to Dutch Street Market, Vancouver Fringe and more. Here are 25 low-cost, high-fun happenings you need to add to your calendar!

And for more great events happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

One-Time Only Events and Activities

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day returns this month for three epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees can enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 9, 16, and 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 9), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 16), West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson (September 24)

Cost: Free

What: The first annual Surrey Sunflower Festival, hosted by Generis Cares, is welcoming guests until the long weekend.

The event features a sunflower maze, photo ops, and more, with all net proceeds from the fest benefitting the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 3, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm (Thursday), 10 am to 7 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Cost: $10 plus fees, children 3 and under are free. Purchase online

What: In support of The Virtue Foundation, more than 50 exotic cars will be on display at Hastings for fans, families and power car enthusiasts to enjoy. Horsepower 4 Horsepower will also include charity programs and thrilling live horse racing at the track.

The Virtue Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that uses its working ranch as a way to provide opportunities for children and young people to connect with others. The ranch and its programs are a welcoming environment where challenges are not obstacles to fulfilling self-worth and potential.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse (PNE Gate 6) – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Nintendo of Canada is bringing the cross-Canada Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience to Richmond, and the family-friendly event includes a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Fresh Air Cinema.

Fans of all ages can stop by Toad’s Playhouse to play some of the Nintendo Switch’s latest and most popular games. You’ll also want to bring your camera with you as there will be a number of fun photo-ops transporting guests into the worlds of Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When: September 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Doors at 6 pm; film starts at 8:30 pm

Where: Richmond Olympic Oval – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Admission: Free; register online

What: For the 11 days of the Vancouver Fringe, the Vancouver Fringe Bar features a variety of local bands and artists each night. Acts and activities include trivia challenges, drag performances, and live music from Balkan Shmalkan, DJ O Show, The Wavebirds, and more.

When: September 7 to 17, 2023

Time: 6 pm to late (Monday to Friday), 1 pm to late (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Ocean Art Works on Granville Island

Admission: Free

What: Get ready to sing your heart out with the legendary Sharon from Sharon, Lois & Bram. Join in the nostalgic sing-along filled with childhood favourites and timeless tunes that will have you and your little ones smiling and dancing down memory lane.

There will be a meet and greet and optional book signing after the magical musical journey. All together now, “Skinnamarinkydinkydink Skinnamarinkydo!”

When: September 4, 2023

Time: Doors 10:30 am, Show 11 am

Where: Congregation Beth Israel 989 West 28th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $10 per person, children under 2 are free. Purchase online

What: Empress 1908 is teaming up with D6 Bar and Lounge for the Summer’s Last Call Rooftop Party, and you won’t want to miss out. Enjoy Empress 1908 Gin’s two cocktails on special as well as $50 off Empress 1908 Gin bottles from 2 to 9 pm.

D6 is the perfect location for the Unofficial Ed Sheeran Pre Party with a rooftop dancefloor, prime city views, delicious cocktails, and a superstar DJ set by Felitche from 5 to 9. Don’t forget that an all-white dress code is in effect.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: Doors at 2 pm, Show from 5 to 9 pm

Where: D6 Bar & Lounge – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, reserve online

What: The Nikkei Matsuri festival is a massive celebration of Japanese arts, culture, and heritage at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3.

Guests of the annual cultural celebration will enjoy live performances, food trucks, and more. And new for this year is a pre-festival celebration on Friday, September 1.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre — 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Free for NNMCC members, children and youth 17 years old and younger, and seniors over 65. Admission is also free for all guests between 6 and 7 pm.

What: Canada’s largest addiction and mental health recovery festival is returning to New Westminster this month.

The 11th anniversary of Recovery Day BC will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks, and an information fair with 170 health and wellness booths.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: 6th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: West Vancouver Community Arts Council hosts a free self-guided art walk of the Ambleside and Dundarave neighbourhoods. Explore the local galleries and public art while celebrating local artists.

When: September 7, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Various locations. See the map online.

Cost: Free

What: Woofstock festival is giving dog owners the chance to celebrate their furry four-legged friends at Port Royal Park on Saturday, September 9.

The pawsitively adorable event dubs itself as the “Lower Mainland’s largest dog festival” and will feature a variety of free activities for puppy lovers to enjoy in New Westminster.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Port Royal Park – 215 Salter Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: The free all-day event runs from 11 am to 9 pm and will feature a selection of vegan food and drink vendors, a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.

There will also be animal rights groups on-site presenting panels and Q&A sessions on topics such as animal politics, alternative proteins, and the “compassionate revolution.”

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Admission: Free

What: The Dutch Cultural Association of BC is presenting its first annual Dutch Street Market on the 600 block of Granville Street. The Netherlandic cultural celebration features food vendors, live music, games, and more.

It is also part of a wider series of events presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and the Asian Canadian Special Events Association.

When: September 2 to 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: 600 Block Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The third annual Light Up Chinatown! is a huge family-friendly festival reconnecting Vancouverites to the historic neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique food collaborations during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When: September 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

Artists, biologists, performers, activists and the community come together to chart new pathways from loss to hope. Join in the conversations about what BC can do right now to safeguard biodiversity and the future.

Guests can discover works of art, hear panel discussions with First Nations leaders, take part in a Family Fun Day and a clay workshop, and more.

When: September 15 to 23, 2023

Time: Gallery Hours: 9 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday. Various times for special events.

Where: Alternatives Gallery – 1659 Venables Street, Vancouver Cost: Free admission to art show during public gallery hours. Special events are free or by donation

Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat What: Lansdowne Centre is hosting Rabbitats Rescue for a Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat. The event is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat will feature a mid-Autumn market, children’s arts and crafts, bunny-themed items for purchase, and a photo booth sponsored by KJ Studios. A special VIP hour giving guests the chance to meet the bunnies in a small group setting will also be available. When: September 23 to 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm (VIP hour on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm)

Where: Lansdowne Centre Central Court – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Admission: By donation, additional charge for VIP hour

What: Scotiabank’s Dance Centre Open House features a wide variety of free classes, demos, and events. Get your feet moving with ballet, Afrobeats, flamenco and contemporary styles. Participating companies include Flamenco Rosario, Performance Clinic, TomoeArts, Voirelia Dance Hub, Vancouver Ballet Society, and more.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park this month in an event presented by Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, and Trout Lake Community Centre.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path.)

Cost: Free

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: September 22 to October 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: A night market is popping up at Southlands Market Square and Red Barn this month. Treat yourself to a variety of market vendors, food trucks, live music, and deliciously crafted local brews from Barnside Brewing all evening long.

When: September 8, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

Recurring Events and Activities

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.

This year, the Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games and scenes, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month.

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to midnight; Saturday from 6 pm to midnight; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)