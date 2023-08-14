EventsSummerPets & Animals

Lower Mainland's largest dog festival will be unleashed next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Aug 14 2023
Lower Mainland’s largest dog festival will be unleashed next month
Somebody better warn the Baha Men because a whole bunch of dogs are about to be let out!

Woofstock festival is giving dog owners the chance to celebrate their furry four-legged friends at Port Royal Park on Saturday, September 9.

The pawsitively adorable event dubs itself as the “Lower Mainland’s largest dog festival” and will feature a variety of free activities for puppy lovers to enjoy in New Westminster.

dog park

Lunja / Shutterstock

Woofstock is presented by Aragon Properties and includes dog photo sessions, family-friendly live performances, and gourmet food offerings for pets and humans.

Attendees will also get a chance to enter to win prizes during giveaways on-site.

vancouver dogs

Marina Veder/Shutterstock

The free outdoor festival is just the latest event for Metro Vancouver pawrents to enjoy with their pets. Meowfest, Canada’s largest cat festival, returns on Saturday, August 19. And Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27.

So get ready to have a tail-wagging good time!

Woofstock

When: September 9, 2023
Time: 12 to 3 pm
Where: Port Royal Park – 215 Salter Street, New Westminster
Cost: Free

