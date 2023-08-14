Lower Mainland’s largest dog festival will be unleashed next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Somebody better warn the Baha Men because a whole bunch of dogs are about to be let out!

Woofstock festival is giving dog owners the chance to celebrate their furry four-legged friends at Port Royal Park on Saturday, September 9.

The pawsitively adorable event dubs itself as the “Lower Mainland’s largest dog festival” and will feature a variety of free activities for puppy lovers to enjoy in New Westminster.

Woofstock is presented by Aragon Properties and includes dog photo sessions, family-friendly live performances, and gourmet food offerings for pets and humans.

Attendees will also get a chance to enter to win prizes during giveaways on-site.

The free outdoor festival is just the latest event for Metro Vancouver pawrents to enjoy with their pets. Meowfest, Canada’s largest cat festival, returns on Saturday, August 19. And Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27.

So get ready to have a tail-wagging good time!

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Port Royal Park – 215 Salter Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free