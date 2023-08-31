A musical deep-dive of TrudeauMania. The long-lost sequel to Grease and the debut of Canada’s favourite new game show. A folk opera about pigeons and the causes of housing insecurity.

These are just a few of the over 85 acts from around the world that are coming to Vancouver Fringe 2023 from September 7 to 17.

BC’s largest theatre festival is taking over venues on Granville Island, South Granville, and online. Whether you’re into stand-up comedy, modern dance, magic or puppets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“This year, our focus is on a renewed commitment to the outstanding artists who breathe life into our Festival,” said Duncan-Watts Grant, Vancouver Fringe’s executive director, in a release. “Our team has set our gaze on a dual mission; we are celebrating the amazing talent who continue to inspire us, and rebuilding the foundations that support our artistic community.

“Every line delivered, every note struck, and every movement embodies our vision for the incredible artists of the Fringe.”

Highlights of this year’s festival include musical delights (Shawshank The Musical, Monster, Eviction Conniption), side-splitting comedies (This Is Not a Scam, Puffy Hair, The Fool), and unique creations (The Marvelous Misadventures of Boofus and Schmoozle, A Magic Show, muse: an experiment in storytelling and life drawing).

Venues hosting the boundary-pushing events include the Arts Umbrella, Carousel Theatre, The NEST, Performance Works, Revue Stage, Waterfront Theatre, and Ballet BC on Granville Island.

Guests will also be able to discover exciting shows at Pacific Theatre, Leap Creative Studios, Studio 16, Granville Island Picnic Pavillion, Ron Basford Park, and online.

The festival begins at the inaugural Fringe4All, a perfect opportunity to see many of the artists in action. And you can keep the fun going in the popular Fringe Bar, with nightly entertainment including trivia challenges, drag performances, and live music Balkan Shmalkan, DJ O Show, The Wavebirds, and more.

Other special events planned for this year’s Fringe include Cameryn Moore’s fan-favourite Smut Slam, a screening of Cory Thibert & Nancy Kenny’s award-winning documentary On The Fringe and the highly-anticipated closing party, the Cabaret of Bulls#!t.

“We are so thrilled to be here continuing our efforts to rebuild as we adapt to new challenges facing the arts and are overjoyed to welcome artists, volunteers, and audiences back to Vancouver Fringe this September,” added Grant. “For 11 glorious days we are gathering to tell stories and, together, experience groundbreaking performing arts.”

When: September 7 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online