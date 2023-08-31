EventsArtsDH Community Partnership

Vancouver Fringe Festival returns with over 85 thrilling new acts to discover

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 31 2023, 5:44 pm
Vancouver Fringe Festival returns with over 85 thrilling new acts to discover
Puffy Hair by Existential Bun/vancouverfringe.com | Vancouver Fringe/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Thu, September 1, 7:00pm

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Labour Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2023

Sat, September 2, 8:00pm

Labour Day Weekend Boat Party Vancouver 2023

Rooftop Remix

Fri, September 15, 5:00pm

Rooftop Remix

Taste of Abby Night Market

Fri, September 15, 5:00pm

Taste of Abby Night Market

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A musical deep-dive of TrudeauMania. The long-lost sequel to Grease and the debut of Canada’s favourite new game show. A folk opera about pigeons and the causes of housing insecurity.

These are just a few of the over 85 acts from around the world that are coming to Vancouver Fringe 2023 from September 7 to 17.

BC’s largest theatre festival is taking over venues on Granville Island, South Granville, and online. Whether you’re into stand-up comedy, modern dance, magic or puppets, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vancouver Fringe (@vancouverfringe)

“This year, our focus is on a renewed commitment to the outstanding artists who breathe life into our Festival,” said Duncan-Watts Grant, Vancouver Fringe’s executive director, in a release. “Our team has set our gaze on a dual mission; we are celebrating the amazing talent who continue to inspire us, and rebuilding the foundations that support our artistic community.

“Every line delivered, every note struck, and every movement embodies our vision for the incredible artists of the Fringe.”

Vancouver Fringe

Vancouver Fringe/Submitted

Highlights of this year’s festival include musical delights (Shawshank The MusicalMonster, Eviction Conniption), side-splitting comedies (This Is Not a Scam, Puffy HairThe Fool), and unique creations (The Marvelous Misadventures of Boofus and SchmoozleA Magic Show, muse: an experiment in storytelling and life drawing).

Venues hosting the boundary-pushing events include the Arts Umbrella, Carousel Theatre, The NEST, Performance Works, Revue Stage, Waterfront Theatre, and Ballet BC on Granville Island.

Guests will also be able to discover exciting shows at Pacific Theatre, Leap Creative Studios, Studio 16, Granville Island Picnic Pavillion, Ron Basford Park, and online.

Vancouver Fringe

Vancouver Fringe/Submitted

The festival begins at the inaugural Fringe4All, a perfect opportunity to see many of the artists in action. And you can keep the fun going in the popular Fringe Bar, with nightly entertainment including trivia challenges, drag performances, and live music Balkan Shmalkan, DJ O Show, The Wavebirds, and more.

Other special events planned for this year’s Fringe include Cameryn Moore’s fan-favourite Smut Slam, a screening of Cory Thibert & Nancy Kenny’s award-winning documentary On The Fringe and the highly-anticipated closing party, the Cabaret of Bulls#!t.

Vancouver Fringe Festival / Facebook

“We are so thrilled to be here continuing our efforts to rebuild as we adapt to new challenges facing the arts and are overjoyed to welcome artists, volunteers, and audiences back to Vancouver Fringe this September,” added Grant. “For 11 glorious days we are gathering to tell stories and, together, experience groundbreaking performing arts.”

Vancouver Fringe Festival

When: September 7 to 17, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Cost: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.