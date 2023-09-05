8 Vancouver food events happening this week: September 5 to 10

It’s back-to-school week, but for those of us no longer in school, it can instead mean the beginning of a new season – a fresh start.

Along with September’s (hopefully) cooler weather, there’s also a whole lineup of new and exciting food events happening in and around the city.

From the Vancouver Vegan Festival to Light Up Chinatown, there’s certainly no shortage of delicious things going on in Vancouver this week that you won’t want to miss.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, September 5 to 10.

One-Time Events

It’s been four years since the last Vancouver Vegan Festival, but finally, the event is set to return later this summer. Celebrating vegan food and drinks, as well as wellness, sustainability, and locality, the last time the festival took place was in 2019.

This year, the festival will happen at Kitsilano Beach Park on Saturday, September 9.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free

The third annual Light Up Chinatown! is happening from September 9 to 10 at 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in the historic cultural neighbourhood. Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique food collaborations during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Over 12,000 are expected to attend the two-day event which features delectable collaborations between some of Chinatown’s most popular dining spots.

When: September 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

The Japan Market Fall Festival 2023 will take place at the Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10. This awesome market experience features tons of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise. The two-day market highlights Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, September 10 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

Instagram | Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar (@wildbluerestaurant)

Wild Blue, one of Whistler’s newest and most highly regarded restaurants, will host its first long-table dinner this month. Located in the heart of Whistler Village at 4005 Whistler Way, Wild Blue is known for its luxe, seafood-forward offerings with a focus on Pacific Northwest ingredients and techniques. The event will be held at The Range at the Whistler Golf Club, where Chef Alex Chen and Executive Chef Derek Bendig have designed a four-course menu focused on local, seasonal ingredients from the land and sea.

When: September 10 at 3 pm

Where: The Range at the Whistler Golf Club — 4025 Whistler Way, Whistler

Tickets: $250 per person

Recurring Events

Start flippin’ those patties! Le Burger Week is officially back, and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy. From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from local spots.

When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver.

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12, in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

The grand opening of the Heart of Vancouver Public Market took place in March at the outdoor plaza at West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street but will return for one day each month through the rest of the year. Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, and enjoy live entertainment. Heart of Vancouver Public Market will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, Indigenous jewellery, and more.

When: September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free