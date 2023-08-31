A massive international wine festival is coming to Victoria this fall

Raise a glass and toast to the start of autumn at a huge wine event returning to Victoria next month.

Victoria International Wine Festival (VICWF) returns from September 29 to 30 for a massive celebration of wine culture.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover over 350 wines from 15 different countries all under one roof at the Victoria Conference Centre. There will even be seminars and master classes that take your knowledge to the next level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Wine Festival (@victoriawinefest)

You might also like: Underground Donut Tour launches brand new tour in Victoria this week

Discover over 100 unique beverages at Whistler Craft Beer Fest next month

A dazzling free festival is lighting up Vancouver's Chinatown in September

“This year, the spotlight is on the wines of California,” said VICWF in a release. “A selection of prestigious wineries will be showcased, allowing attendees to savour this iconic region’s unique terroir and craftsmanship.

“From Napa Valley’s elegant Cabernet Sauvignons to Sonoma County’s luscious Chardonnays, the Festival offers an exclusive opportunity to taste and discover what makes California wines world-renowned.”

Guests can also sip on wines from Spain, Portugal, the US, Greece, New Zealand, Italy, France, Germany, Croatia, Austria, Chile, Australia, Argentina, and across Canada.

VICWF will also be hosting principals and representatives from wineries around the world at this year’s celebration. The experts will share their knowledge, passion, and stories behind their wines for an immersive and educational experience for festival-goers.

Each ticket includes a wine glass, a brochure to guide you, and access to samples of hundreds of wines.

There are several 2.5-hour sessions to choose from on September 29 and 30, as well as master classes and workshops on both days. A master class led by sommeliers showcasing the wines of BC will be held on September 28, and a Masi wine dinner is happening at Zambri’s on October 1.

Tickets for all events are on sale now.

When: September 29 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Victoria Conference Centre — 720 Douglas Street, Victoria

Tickets: Various prices, buy online