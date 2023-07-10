14 Vancouver food events happening this week: July 10 to 16

Mark your calendars, because there’s plenty of tasty stuff going on in the city this week.

From night markets to a take-out and Kung Fu movie marathon, there’s no shortage of fantastic food-related stuff to check out in Vancouver this week.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, July 10 to 16.

One-Time Events

Taking place at the outdoor courtyard at David Lam Hall (at the Chinese Cultural Centre), this event combines great food and great films. On Friday, July 14, folks are invited to participate in Chow Down by ordering take-out food from any local Chinatown eatery and then heading to the Centre to enjoy an evening of Kung Fu movies projected onto the wall there. Tables and chairs will be provided.

When: July 14 from 6 to 9 pm

Where: David Lam Hall, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver — 50 East Pender Street, Vancouver

The inaugural False Creek Crab Fest, hosted by the BC Crab Fishermen’s Association and Mitch’s Catch, will take place at the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 15.

The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a crab boil, featuring Dungeness crab alongside locally baked bread and flavoured kinds of butter prepared by chefs Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana and Pepino’s Spaghetti House), Robert Clark, and Dez Lo. There will also be a selection of beer from Granville Island Brewery and natural wine from local winery Fabrique-Ste-George.

When: Saturday, July 15 from noon to 4 pm

Where: False Creek Harbour Authority – Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 per person

Nuba is hosting a huge Lebanese community feast and block party outside of its Mount Pleasant location on Sunday, July 16. The event commemorates the award-winning restaurant’s 20th anniversary and will also give thanks to all of its loyal diners, according to Nuba CEO Ernesto Gomez.

The 20th-anniversary celebration on July 16 will take over on East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec from 2 to 10 pm. Entry is complimentary and guests will enjoy live DJs, a bar, and a scrumptious Lebanese menu. Food and drink tickets will be available on-site.

When: July 16, 2023

Time: 2 to 10 pm

Where: East 3rd Avenue between Main and Quebec

Admission: Free. Food and drink tickets will be available on-site. RSVP online

Recurring Events

A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row, with some fun surprises for new and returning guests. The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

When: Every Thursday and Friday from July 6 to August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

Instagram | Facebook

Pizza in Piazza

Il Centro, also known as the Italian Cultural Centre, is holding a Pizza in Piazza happy hour and mercato event every Wednesday all summer long. Between 3 and 7 pm, you’ll be able to eat, drink, and shop from the Centre’s finest vendors.

When: Every Wednesday through summer between 3 and 7 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Serate in Piazza

Also taking place at Il Centro this summer is the Serate in Piazza event, a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday starting July 7. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night through summer starting July 7

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Register online

Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, kicked off on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands, with several dates through July and August.

When: July 20, August 3, August 17, and August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, —1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, and Locarno Beach

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series 2023

This year, the brewery will be celebrating its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The three-show outdoor concert series will take place on June 17, July 15, and August 12 this summer, right at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: July 15 and August 12

Where: Red Truck Beer Company — 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

A fun event you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday from July 7 to August 25 at Glover Mary Church. Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free! Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 7 on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday from June 2 to August 25; Noon to 3 pm and 4 to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market — 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver