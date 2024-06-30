10 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: July 1 to 7
Need something to do this week? Look no further than this comprehensive list of the best food events happening in and around Vancouver.
From a free pancake breakfast (yes, we did say free) to so many night markets, here are ten can’t-miss food events for you to check out.
Want to plan further ahead? Be sure to check out our ultimate guide for summer food festivals as well.
- You might also like:
- "The Bear" themed dinner and cooking class comes to Vancouver
- Top BC burger joint opens at YVR Airport
- All-you-can-eat hot pot concept to open new location in Metro Vancouver
One-day-only
Free Stampede Pancake Breakfast
View this post on Instagram
No need to head over to Calgary to get into the Stampede spirit! It’s Okay is holding its first annual Stampede Pancake Breakfast to pay homage to the Calgary tradition. Expect live country music, free pancakes, and $5 PBR and $6 Jameson from noon to 4 pm.
When: July 7, 2024
Where: It’s Okay — 2481 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Time: noon to 4 pm
Cost: Free
Free Dished Birthday Churro Donuts from Lee’s Donuts
View this post on Instagram
This year, Dished turns lucky number seven. We figured it was the perfect opportunity to team up with an iconic Vancouver business and one of our favourite collaborators, Lee’s Donuts, to create something sweet for the occasion.
The Dished Birthday Churro Donut will be up for grabs starting Friday, July 5 at two Lee’s Donuts locations in Vancouver: Granville Island (1689 Johnston Street) and Gastown (199 Water Street). Also, the first 100 people at both locations who are subscribed to the Dished Vancouver and Lee’s Donuts newsletter will get a free donut.
When: Friday, July 5 starting at open (8am), while supplies last
Where:
- Lee’s Donuts Gastown: 199 Water Street, Vancouver
- Lee’s Donuts Granville Island: Granville Island Public Market –1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Steveston Salmon Festival
View this post on Instagram
This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, food, and much more. The party gets started at 9:30 am with a Kids Bike Parade followed by the official festival parade from 10 am to noon, starting at Garry Point Park and ending at Moncton Street and Railway Avenue.
A major highlight of this event is the salmon bake featuring savoury, barbecued salmon filets that have become a Steveston favourite. For those early risers, there will also be a pancake breakfast starting at 8 am and food trucks throughout the day.
When: July 1
Where: Steveston Village
Admission: Free
VCBW Craft Beer Week Festival 2024
View this post on Instagram
You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s Craft Beer Week Festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.
When: July 6, 2024
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Early bird $65, regular $95
Country Club
View this post on Instagram
Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.
American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason. As for bites, you can expect everything from classic BBQ fare to Southern-inspired dishes. Savour mouth-watering ribs, classic Southern comforts, and other BBQ favourites.
When: July 7, 2024
Time: 1 to 7 pm
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 (presale) $55 (regular)
Recurring
Night Market at the Met
Visitors can expect plenty of tasty eats from vendors such as Wakwak Burgers, WA Bagel, Butcher’s Block BBQ, Kam Wai Dim Sum, Don Oso, Bak’d, and so many more! There will also be a free photo booth alongside live music, a street circus, balloon-making, and much more!
When: From July 4th to 7th
Where: 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby
Cost: Free admission
Fort Langley Night Markets
View this post on Instagram
Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!
When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Junction Public Market
View this post on Instagram
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Richmond Night Market
View this post on Instagram
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
The Vegan Market
The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
With files from Daniel Chai
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok