Need something to do this week? Look no further than this comprehensive list of the best food events happening in and around Vancouver.

From a free pancake breakfast (yes, we did say free) to so many night markets, here are ten can’t-miss food events for you to check out.

One-day-only

Free Stampede Pancake Breakfast

No need to head over to Calgary to get into the Stampede spirit! It’s Okay is holding its first annual Stampede Pancake Breakfast to pay homage to the Calgary tradition. Expect live country music, free pancakes, and $5 PBR and $6 Jameson from noon to 4 pm.

When: July 7, 2024

Where: It’s Okay — 2481 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Time: noon to 4 pm

Cost: Free

Free Dished Birthday Churro Donuts from Lee’s Donuts

This year, Dished turns lucky number seven. We figured it was the perfect opportunity to team up with an iconic Vancouver business and one of our favourite collaborators, Lee’s Donuts, to create something sweet for the occasion.

The Dished Birthday Churro Donut will be up for grabs starting Friday, July 5 at two Lee’s Donuts locations in Vancouver: Granville Island (1689 Johnston Street) and Gastown (199 Water Street). Also, the first 100 people at both locations who are subscribed to the Dished Vancouver and Lee’s Donuts newsletter will get a free donut.

When: Friday, July 5 starting at open (8am), while supplies last

Where:

Lee’s Donuts Gastown: 199 Water Street, Vancouver

199 Water Street, Vancouver Lee’s Donuts Granville Island: Granville Island Public Market –1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, food, and much more. The party gets started at 9:30 am with a Kids Bike Parade followed by the official festival parade from 10 am to noon, starting at Garry Point Park and ending at Moncton Street and Railway Avenue.

A major highlight of this event is the salmon bake featuring savoury, barbecued salmon filets that have become a Steveston favourite. For those early risers, there will also be a pancake breakfast starting at 8 am and food trucks throughout the day.

When: July 1

Where: Steveston Village

Admission: Free

You can expect an impressive lineup of breweries and cideries from BC, across Canada, and around the world at this year’s Craft Beer Week Festival. And, of course, epic live entertainment is also on the menu.

Attendees will also be able to indulge in some delicious food from Rebel Rebel BBQ, Super Thai, Planted Love, BKH Singaporean-style BBQ, and more. A Food Truck Food Court curated by the Vancouver Food Truck Society will offer a variety of culinary delights.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird $65, regular $95

Get ready to dust off your boots for this summer’s Country Club, the ultimate blend of a country-themed musical fest and a showcase of great American and Canadian Whiskey cocktails.

American country star Tanner Adell, who recently collaborated with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album, will be headlining at the PNE Fairgrounds alongside Canadian country singer Jojo Mason. As for bites, you can expect everything from classic BBQ fare to Southern-inspired dishes. Savour mouth-watering ribs, classic Southern comforts, and other BBQ favourites.

When: July 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 (presale) $55 (regular)

Recurring

Night Market at the Met

Visitors can expect plenty of tasty eats from vendors such as Wakwak Burgers, WA Bagel, Butcher’s Block BBQ, Kam Wai Dim Sum, Don Oso, Bak’d, and so many more! There will also be a free photo booth alongside live music, a street circus, balloon-making, and much more!

When: From July 4th to 7th

Where: 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment. Even better, admission to the night market is free!

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market will be free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

With files from Daniel Chai

