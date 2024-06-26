"The Bear" themed dinner and cooking class comes to Vancouver

If you’re anything like us here at Dished, you’ll be binge-watching The Bear season 3 the second it comes out. So, what do you have to look forward to once you finish the series? Well, the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) has got you covered.

On Thursday, July 11, PICA will be hosting a five-course dinner inspired by The Bear. You’ll enjoy some of the most-loved dishes featured on the show, including a take on “The Seven Fishes” Christmas Dinner feast from one of season two’s most beloved and anxiety-inducing episodes.

Other entrees include “The Michael” Cannoli, Sydney’s Raviolo, and a “Season Three Surprise,” which will be revealed after the new series airs.

Those looking to immerse themselves even further into the universe of The Bear can sign up for PICA’s The Bear Cooking Class on Saturday, July 20.

Under the guidance of a professional chef instructor, attendees will recreate iconic dishes featured in the series, experiencing firsthand the excitement of cooking in a professional kitchen (though we hope it’s not as stressful as it is on the show).

“This class is designed to capture the essence and flavours that fans love about The Bear, said PICA President and Owner Sylvia Potvin. “From mastering Mikey and Carmy’s Mom’s Chicken Piccata to perfecting Sydney’s Risotto Parmigiano, participants will learn professional techniques and insider secrets to bring these dishes to life.”

Spaces for both The Bear dinner and cooking class are limited, so be sure to sign up online early before they fill up.

The Bear Dinner

When: July 11, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $125 per person

The Bear Cooking Class

When: July 20, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $225 per person

