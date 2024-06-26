"The Bear" themed dinner and cooking class comes to Vancouver
If you’re anything like us here at Dished, you’ll be binge-watching The Bear season 3 the second it comes out. So, what do you have to look forward to once you finish the series? Well, the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA) has got you covered.
On Thursday, July 11, PICA will be hosting a five-course dinner inspired by The Bear. You’ll enjoy some of the most-loved dishes featured on the show, including a take on “The Seven Fishes” Christmas Dinner feast from one of season two’s most beloved and anxiety-inducing episodes.
Other entrees include “The Michael” Cannoli, Sydney’s Raviolo, and a “Season Three Surprise,” which will be revealed after the new series airs.
View this post on Instagram
Those looking to immerse themselves even further into the universe of The Bear can sign up for PICA’s The Bear Cooking Class on Saturday, July 20.
Spaces for both The Bear dinner and cooking class are limited, so be sure to sign up online early before they fill up.
The Bear Dinner
When: July 11, 2024
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $125 per person
The Bear Cooking Class
When: July 20, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $225 per person
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok