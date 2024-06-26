Richmond Great news for fans of hot pot: One of the most popular spots for this style of cuisine is gearing up to open another all-you-can-eat location in Metro Vancouver.

Chocho confirmed with Dished that it will be opening a 4727 sq ft location in Aberdeen Centre.

Chocho is an all-you-can-eat concept by The Dolar Shop. It already has two locations in North America, with one in Burnaby and the other in the States.

“Chocho Hot Pot is the ultimate modern and upscale dining spot for first dates, family gatherings, and friendly get-togethers,” the restaurant said. “It warmly welcomes guests of all language backgrounds and promises an exquisite and personalized experience with various culinary delights and dining traditions.”

According to Chocho, customers can expect high-quality meats, seafood, veggies, and “more fine and fresh AYCE items at our Market table.”

“Our extensive menu and A La Carte selection offer a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options to ensure that every guest will savour a delightful dining experience.”