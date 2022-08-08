14 Vancouver food events happening this week: August 8 to 14

If you’re looking for an exciting and delicious food event to check out this week, look no further.

From BC’s first Dumpling Festival to a Fruit Beer Fest, there’s something tasty happening nearly every day this week.

Here are our top choices of food events to check out in Vancouver from August 8 to 14.

One-time only events

BC’s very first Dumpling Festival is finally going down in Coquitlam this week. Presented by the Asian Arts and Culture Society, the event will take place on August 13 and will feature live entertainment, activities, a beer garden, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors. There will also be a dumpling competition.

In addition to the five featured dumpling vendors, there will be bubble tea, desserts, and other delightful eats on offer.

When: Saturday, August 13, from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free

Japan Market Summer Festival

After a hugely successful run this past June, the Japan Market Summer Festival is back for another round this week.

Taking place at the same location as this summer’s earlier June edition, the festival celebrating all things Japanese culture will be at the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza for one day only on Saturday, August 13. Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, the festival will highlight Japanese craft vendors and merchants, while also bringing in plenty of fantastic Japanese food, too.

When: Saturday, August 13

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

The celebration of all things ribs will be taking place from August 12 to 14 at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. Folks can expect incredible ribs from purveyors like Gator BBQ and Prairie Smoke & Spice, craft beer, and live entertainment and music.

Brought to us by the Langley Rotary Club, RibFest Langley’s proceeds will go back to the community and Rotary initiatives. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.

When: August 12 to 14

Where: McLeod Park (North-West corner of 56th Avenue and 216th Street) – Immediately North of the Langley Airport

IKEA Eat Your Reciept

From August 8 to 14, when you dine-in at IKEA (aka the restaurant, not just the grab-and-go) you can come back to shop between August 15 and 31 and the store will deduct the price of your restaurant purchase. There’s a minimum purchase required in order to get this deal, which is $10 before tax for food, and you need to spend $150 or more on any home furnishing purchase to get the deal afterward as well.

When: From August 8 to 14

Where: IKEA locations

Fruit Beer Fest, taking place on Saturday, August 13 at Swangard Stadium, features live entertainment, a marketplace area with vendors, food trucks, and delicious drinks. The festival is being put on by West Craft Beer Supply, organizers of the popular Hopwired Festival.

Over 30 breweries will be participating, including local faves like 33 Acres Brewing, Container Brewing, Field House Brewing, Another Beer Co., House of Funk Brewing, Superflux, and Studio Brewing, including Vermont’s Hill Farmstead Brewery, Seattle’s MIRAGE and Fair Isle Brewing, and New York’s Equilibrium Brewery.

Your ticket includes admission to the grounds from 12 to 5 pm, a Fruit Beer Fest tasting glass, and beer, cider, and other tasty beverages. A portion of ticket sales proceeds will be donated to the WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre.

When: August 13, 2022 from 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $69.99 plus GST and Eco Fee, available online

Ursa Major Wine Maker’s Dinner at Ubuntu Canteen

On Saturday, August 13, join Ubuntu Canteen and Ursa Major Winery for an evening of wine paired with a six-course seasonal menu. This dinner is part of Ubuntu’s limited summertime dinner series, and tickets are available via Explore Tock.

When: Saturday, August 13 at 6 pm

Where: Ubuntu Canteen, 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $155 per person

Coming to the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) starting on August 10 is a magical adventure that will make all your childhood fairytale dreams come true: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience.

Just like in the famous Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale and multiple film adaptations, guests of this interactive experience will step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast.

When: August 10 to November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online

Playa Patron

Playa Patrón is bringing the heat, sounds, and flavours of Mexico to Vancouver’s Plaza of Nations, featuring a daytime brunch experience as well as a nighttime party, complete with a DJ playing deep tropical house music and hand-crafted Patron cocktails.

The vibe is the magic of Tulum beach and the menu will feature creative takes on the classic Paloma cocktail and Patron summer drinks.

When: August 11 to 14

Where: Plaza of Nations, 750 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25, available online now

Recurring events Vegan Night Market Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected. When: August 11 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver Fridays on Front Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to 19, between 5 and 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. When: Every Friday until August 19, 5 to 9 pm

Where: 600 block of Front Street, New Westminster TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Friday One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening all summer long and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm. When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until August 28, 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver transforms into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series features live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks. Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances. When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022, 7 pm to midnight (Friday), 6 pm to midnight (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley