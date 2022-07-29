All the epic eats at next month's BC Dumpling Festival
The two words that are guaranteed to make us come running: dumpling festival.
Earlier this spring we shared the news that the very first BC Dumpling Festival would be coming to Coquitlam this summer.
Presented by the Asian Impact Society, the event will take place on August 13 and will feature live entertainment, activities, a beer garden, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors. There will also be a dumpling competition.
The festival will take place at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park and will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world, as well as offer eats from other local vendors.
Organizers shared a sneak peek of what we can expect to chow down on at the festival and, in addition to the five featured dumpling vendors, there will be bubble tea, desserts, and other delightful eats on offer.
Here’s a full list of the vendors you’ll find at the BC Dumpling Festival this month:
Featured dumpling vendors:
- Pasta Polo
- Mr. Siopao de Langley
- Hibiscus Foods Inc. (Morgan’s Harbour Jamaican Patties)
- Mandoo by Myung-Ga Mandu
- Chef Tony Dim Sum
Other food vendors:
- The TrueNosh Co.
- Blend BBT
- Momojoy
- Ipsemandoo
- Sun Star Restaurant
- Sweet Honey Dessert
- On On Won Ton
- Dungan House
- JAPADOG
BC Dumpling Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Tickets: Free