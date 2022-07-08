5 restaurants in Burnaby worth waiting in line for
It can be tedious to wait to get into a restaurant, especially if you’re incredibly hungry, but sometimes the wait is completely worth it.
Burnaby is home to a wide variety of incredible cuisine, hyped-up restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall spots that are so good that there’s nearly always a line of some kind.
From Japanese to Mediterranean, brunch to dinner, Burnaby is full of must-try dining destinations for all times of the day.
These Burnaby restaurants may be busy, but they are completely worth waiting in line to try – if you have the patience.
Hart House
This picturesque spot offers Mediterranean-style eats in the setting of a historic and charming house. It also has one of the best lawn patios in Burnaby, making it a highly sought-after dining destination.
Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-298-4278
Glenburn Soda Fountain
On a sunny, summer day, this little gem is guaranteed to be packed with folks looking to cool off with a milkshake, sundae, or other cool treat. Glenburn is a long-time staple of the community and is both delicious and rightly popular.
Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604- 565-0155
Kaneko Hannosuke
Kaneko Hannosuke, the popular Japanese restaurant with a location on Robson Street, also has a spot in The Amazing Brentwood. The Tokyo-based restaurant is known for its bowls of Japanese tendon tempura and draws huge lines of people. Its offerings include a variety of seafood and vegetables prepared in its signature deep-fried batter and served with a secret sauce.
Address: F10-4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Green Leaf Cafe
This popular sushi spot also has a location in Vancouver, and both are absolutely worth the hype. With incredibly fresh seafood and some of the best salmon oshi in town, this sushi place is often busy, so very worth the wait.
Address: 9604 Cameron Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-444-9802
OEB Breakfast Co. – Brentwood
OEB has a few locations around Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, and they’re all very popular for their plentiful and delicious breakfast and brunch options. Plan to get there early if you’re dining with a group!
Address: 4525 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-566-3447