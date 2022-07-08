5 restaurants in Burnaby worth waiting in line for

It can be tedious to wait to get into a restaurant, especially if you’re incredibly hungry, but sometimes the wait is completely worth it.

Burnaby is home to a wide variety of incredible cuisine, hyped-up restaurants, and hole-in-the-wall spots that are so good that there’s nearly always a line of some kind.

From Japanese to Mediterranean, brunch to dinner, Burnaby is full of must-try dining destinations for all times of the day.

These Burnaby restaurants may be busy, but they are completely worth waiting in line to try – if you have the patience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hart House Restaurant (@harthouserest)

This picturesque spot offers Mediterranean-style eats in the setting of a historic and charming house. It also has one of the best lawn patios in Burnaby, making it a highly sought-after dining destination.

Address: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-298-4278

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenburn Soda Fountain 🍨 (@glenburnsoda)

On a sunny, summer day, this little gem is guaranteed to be packed with folks looking to cool off with a milkshake, sundae, or other cool treat. Glenburn is a long-time staple of the community and is both delicious and rightly popular.

Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604- 565-0155

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Foodies (@forkthatdish)

Kaneko Hannosuke, the popular Japanese restaurant with a location on Robson Street, also has a spot in The Amazing Brentwood. The Tokyo-based restaurant is known for its bowls of Japanese tendon tempura and draws huge lines of people. Its offerings include a variety of seafood and vegetables prepared in its signature deep-fried batter and served with a secret sauce.

Address: F10-4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Leaf Cafe 📍Burnaby (@greenleafcafeburnaby)