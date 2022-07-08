5 for 5: Eat at these five Vancouver restaurants for $5 or less

Life seems to be getting more and more expensive these days. With rising rent, gas prices, and inflation, sometimes it feels like dining out is a luxury only the wealthy can afford.

Lucky for us, Vancouver is still home to plenty of good cheap eats that won’t make you choose between paying the bills and grabbing food out.

These aren’t fine dining options, but they are the bread and butter of a city’s food scene: the street food, the quick, on-the-go bites, and the cheap-o lunches that keep us going through the day.

Here are five great food options for under five bucks in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise Up Marketplace (@riseupmarketplace)

This Jamaican grocer and cafe opened up recently in the old Vernon Drive Grocer spot, and it is a welcome addition to the community.

It’s all about making “community convenient,” and part of that is through its easy grab-and-go lunch options. This includes its range of Jamaican patties on offer.

For less than five bucks, you can grab a beef, chicken, or lentil patty, but if you have a little more dough to spend, you can grab one of Rise Up’s legendary jerk chicken sandwiches, which will set you back $9.75.

Address: 704 Vernon Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-3815

Pizza Garden ($2.50)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Moon (@moon_owl3)

This Vancouver chain offers Neapolitan-style pizza by the whole pie or by the slice. With several locations around the city and a reliably great pie, it’s always a convenient place to grab a good slice to go.

And at that price? You can get two slices, fold ’em and eat ’em while you walk, New York style.

Address: Several locations – see website

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grab N Go (@grabngo_official)

The appropriately named chain Grab N Go is known for its quick and tasty Japanese and Korean snacks, like stuffed inari, hand rolls, and poke.

It also has a sweet daily happy hour deal that gets you three pieces of inari and a cup of ramyun for less than a fiver. That’s pretty decent for a lunch, especially in this chronically overpriced city.

Address: 1139 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Bon’s Off Broadway ($2.95)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONS OFF BRODWAY (@bonsoffbrodway)

Famous for its insanely cheap breakfast plates that start at just $2.95, Bon’s is a beacon of light in a city that has plenty of expensive breakfast options but very few cheap greasy spoons left. Get some eggs, some ham, some potatoes, and some coffee, all for under five bucks.

This spot is especially popular among the miserably hungover, and we love it for that.

Address: 2451 Nanaimo Street, Vancouver

Wak Wak Burger ($3.99)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wakwakburger (@wakwakburger2018)

Known for its cheap Japanese-style burgers, Wak Wak is a street food cart that can be found parked on various Vancouver corners. Its regular burger will only set you back $3.99, a crazy deal for a filling burg, but it’s also got some other delicious options for killer deals too if you find you have some more spare change.

Try the okonomi burger for $5.75, or the teriyaki burger for $5.50.

Address: Various locations