IKEA's "Eat Your Receipt" deal is happening across Canada next week

We love IKEA for a lot of reasons, but one of the biggest is the delicious eats at the brand’s popular Swedish Restaurant & Café.

So here’s some news if you’re into this shopping-dining hybrid destination, IKEA’s Eat Your Receipt promo is happening next week.

This means from August 8 to 14, when you dine-in at IKEA (aka the restaurant, not just the grab-and-go) you can come back to shop between August 15 and 31 and the store will deduct the price of your restaurant purchase.

Essentially, eat, come back, and shop between those later dates, and your meal is free if you bring your proof of payment and present it at check-out.

There’s a minimum purchase required in order to get this deal, which is $10 before tax for food, and you need to spend $150 or more on any home furnishing purchase to get the deal afterward as well.

It’s worth noting alcohol and products from the Swedish Food Market and Swedish Bistro are excluded from this offer.

This offer is valid in-store at participating IKEA Canada stores only from August 8, 2022, to August 31, 2022.

If you need to buy anything at this spot, next week is a delicious time to get that done.