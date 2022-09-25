Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How the heck is it already the last week of September?

Time is just zooming by, so let’s make sure we fill it with some great events around Metro Vancouver!

From VIFF to Michael Buble, SHUX to Orange Shirt Day and more, here are 20 fantastic things to check from September 26 to October 2.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The 2022 Vancouver International Film Festival will showcase 135 feature films and 102 shorts from 75 countries around the world. VIFF 2022 includes dozens of world premieres, insightful talkbacks, and more.

The festival will feature a number of buzzy films, including special presentations of The Whale by director Darren Aronofsky, Corsage by director Marie Kreutzer, and The Grizzlie Truth from Kathleen S. Jayme. All films are presented in-cinema, though a small curated selection of titles will be available for streaming across the province through VIFF Connect.

When: September 29 to October 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets $10-$15, with festival passes also available. Special presentations are $17, VIFF Live tickets are $18, and VIFF Talks and Industry Panel tickets range from $18-$25. Purchase online

What: A massive benefit concert to aid the war on cancer. Featuring artists from Loverboy, Trooper, Chilliwack, Streetheart and many more acts and musicians. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the BC Cancer Foundation

When: October 1, 2022

Time: Doors at 6 pm

Where: Hard Rock Casino Show Theatre – 2080 United Blvd, Coquitlam

Tickets: Various prices, purchase and donate online

What: Harvest Haus, which takes place at the PNE Forum, combines modern cuisine with some traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions” to celebrate Oktoberfest.

There will be over 16 “bier” vendors pouring both Oktoberfest classics and locally-brewed craft beer in European styles. For non-beer drinkers, wine and spirits will be available as well. You can expect to dine on platters of freshly-made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut as well as roast chicken, and fine chocolate for dessert.

When: September 30 to October 1, 2022

Time: 6 to 11:30 pm (Friday) 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People’s award-winning Frozen River is a play exploring reconciliation, environmentalism, and interconnectedness. In nîkwatin sîpiy, Grandmother Moon shares the story of two young children born under the same blood moon but in different parts of the world. The audience follows their stories as they meet in a forest, and are then introduced to their descendants who meet in present-day Manitoba. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.

When: September 28 to October 16, 2022 (No shows on Mondays)

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $18 ($14 for School Groups of 10 or more), purchase online

What: Vancouver Horror Nights will be transforming a section of Coquitlam Centre into its brand new Scream Park attraction, described as 100,000 sq ft of terror. The popular Halloween attraction will feature four all-new attractions, ranging from a kid’s-only adventure to an immersive horror labyrinth.

Guests can enter The House of Fear, Vancouver Horror Nights’ classic Xtreme Fear Maze which has more than doubled in size for 2022. There is also a sensory-deprivation maze called Sacrifice, and Wesgrave Asylum, an open-world escape experience with four different storylines to discover. Little Halloween fans can check out The Boogeyman Bash, an inflatable attraction for children and families.

When: September 30 until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: Online starting on September 9

What: BC Lions take on the Ottawa Redblacks at BC Place on September 30. The Lions will be wearing helmets featuring special Indigenous-themed logos for Orange Shirt Day, and 10,000 shirts featuring the redesigned logo will be given out to fans

In addition, the Lions have announced that members of both teams will wear orange spatting in recognition and respect for Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

SHUX 2022 What: SHUX 2022, presented by popular podcast and YouTube channel Shut Up & Sit Down, is taking place at Vancouver Convention Centre. The celebration of everything board games will feature dozens of publishers in attendance, panels and special events, and a massive game library to discover. When: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Time: 8 am to Midnight (Friday and Saturday), 8 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Building – 999 Canada Place

Cost: $199, purchase online. Children under 10 are free when accompanied by an adult Orange Shirt Day at Templeton Welcome Garden What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember and play. When: September 30, 2022

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Templeton Welcome Garden – 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free BC’s Funniest New Female Comic Finals What: Laughter Zone 101 and House of Comedy BC present the finals of the BC’s Funniest New Female Comic 2022 competition. Featuring performances by Christine Hackman, Danielle Florence, Maria Rivadeneyra, Aiden Javed, Juno Mac, Alison Ward, Eden Kaminski and Amy Walsh. Emceed by Jan Bannister. When: Oct 1, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: House of Comedy at The Columbia Theatre – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: $20, purchase online Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv What: The Improv Centre on Granville Island presents Stage Fright: Murder at The Improv this Halloween season. The murder mystery-themed show is set in the 1950s with the eclectic cast about to open its biggest show of the season, only for the lead to be murdered. Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the comedic mystery. When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 30 to October 29, 2022 (plus a preview on September 29)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $23, purchase online

What: Michael Bublé is bringing his new Higher Tour to Rogers Arena on October 1. While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.

When: October 1, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Take a trip back through time by riding Surrey’s Heritage Interurban rail car. The 50-minute trip goes from Cloverdale to Sullivan and back. Guests can also enjoy a tour before or after the train trip.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until October 2, 2022

Time: First train at 10 am, last train at 3 pm

Where: Cloverdale Station – Hwy 10 & 176A Street, Surrey

Cost: $13.98 for children ages 3 to 11, $19.59 for students and seniors, and $26.98 for adults, plus fees. Free for children 2 and under. Purchase online

What: Root Dwellers Music Showcase host a fundraiser for Indian Residential School Survivors Society at the Anza Club on National Day For Truth and Reconciliation. The showcase of top indigenous music artists includes headliners Dakota Bear and JB The First Lady along with opener Hayley Wallis. UNYA (Urban Native Youth Association) will also be at the event.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 7 to 11:30 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: The Canucks continue the NHL pre-season with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena this week.

When: September 29, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) throughout the fall. Guests will step into the titular role of the children’s fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Can you solve the riddles and challenges in the witch’s cottage?

Make sure to arrive hungry, because there will be plenty of treats to enjoy during the 90-minute theatre and escape room adventure. In fact, organizers say almost everything around you will be edible!

When: Now until December 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The Vancouver Vintage Market is a treasure hunter’s dream come true. Flick your way through dozens of racks, dive into barrels of clothes, and seek out rare finds.

They even have a rag house market, where you can buy wholesale clothes at a flat rate per item. But be warned, the rag market is for serious bargain hunters and not for the faint of heart.

When: October 1 and 2, 2022

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $5 entry

What: Vallea Lumina’s night walk lets visitors experience a heightened natural landscape of the forest through video, lighting, sound, and special effects, put on by Moment Factory. The pathway through an old-growth forest lets your imagination come alive as you walk through a mysterious valley filled with enchantment on this evening excursion.

When: Select dates until October 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online

What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: You work hard and now it’s time to treat yourself! Take a break and check out this list of where to find some of the best little sweets around, from tiny tarts to cute delicate cakes and more.

When: October 1 to 7, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Drive-In Movie Nights at Oakridge is happening every Thursday from September 15 to 29 and is presented by developer Grosvenor and Fresh Air Cinema. The outdoor film screenings will take place at the Oakridge Transit Centre development site on 41st Avenue near Oak Street.

There will be space for 200 cars on the site, first-come, first-served, for this week’s screening of Shrek. Entry to the site will open at 5:30 pm, and the first 300 attendees each evening will receive complimentary popcorn.

When: Every Thursday from September 15 to 29, 2022

Time: Entry opens at 5:30 pm; film screenings begin at dusk

Where: 949 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver (access at the corner of Willow Street and West 41st Avenue)

Cost: Free