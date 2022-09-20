If you’re like us and eat an embarrassing amount of croissants every week, there’s a food tour for you.

The Vancouver Croissant Crawl is coming to our city in less than two weeks, highlighting some of the best and most creative croissant creations from select shops around the city.

Ten different bakeries, cafes, and patisseries will be participating in this year’s crawl, including Nelson the Seagull, Bel Café, Cadeaux Bakery, Davie Village Bakery, and Viva Café and Bakery.

The Croissant Crawl will take place from October 1 to 7, during which time all the participating vendors will create a special, limited-edition flavour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Croissant Crawl (@vancouvercroissantcrawl)

Some sneak peeks of what kind of creations we can expect include an Apple Crumble Spice Double Baked Croissant from Lumine Coffee, a Melktart Croissant (a twist on the South African dessert) from Nelson the Seagull, and a savoury Mash N’ Stuffin Croissant (with garlic mash, rosemary bechamel, and stuffing frangipane) from Cadeaux Bakery.

The tour is self-directed, meaning you can try out all these places on your own time during the entire week. You can even share pictures on social media of the croissants you try for a chance to win some prizes, too.

To check out more of the flavour offerings, and to see a handy map of all the participating vendors, check out the crawl’s website.

Vancouver Croissant Crawl

When: October 1 to 7

Where: Participating bakeries and cafes around the city

