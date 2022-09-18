A massive vintage clothing market is happening in Vancouver

A vintage-shopping paradise has popped up in Vancouver. The Vancouver Vintage Market just kicked off and it’s a treasure-hunter’s dream come true.

Billed as the largest vintage clothing sale in the city, the event is happening over two weekends.

Flick your way through dozens of racks, dive into barrels of clothes, and seek out rare finds.

They even have a rag house market, where you can buy wholesale clothes at a flat rate per item. But be warned, the rag market is for serious bargain hunters and not for the faint of heart. But, if you can weather the chaos of an Aritzia Warehouse Sale, then you can hold your own here.

If you love the thrill of the hunt and finding vintage hidden gems for your home and your closet, then you won’t want to miss out.

The event is happening over two weekends, so if you don’t make it to their September market, then you will want to bookmark the October market dates in your calendar.

Vancouver Vintage Market

When:

Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $5 entry