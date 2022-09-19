Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A popular Halloween experience is returning to Metro Vancouver this fall, and it’s filled with state-of-the-art spooks for the whole family.

Burnaby Village Museum’s second annual Eerie Illusions is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 20 to 30.

The all-ages open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk filled with “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects.”

Eerie Illusions 2022 will feature new displays, costumed staff, exciting live performances, and other surprises.

Nearly every facility at Burnaby Village Museum is wheelchair accessible and stroller friendly, and the Halloween experience will run rain or shine.

There will be food trucks on site selling treats and eats, including Green Coast Coffee, Reel Mac and Cheese, and Cravings Kettle Corn.

Last year’s Eerie Illusions sold out in a hurry, so pick up your tickets to this frightful family-friendly event when they go on sale on September 20!

When: October 20 to 30, 2022 (closed October 24)

Time: 5:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online starting September 20.

With files from Sarah Anderson