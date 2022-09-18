20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 19 to 25

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

So long summer and hello fall! The new season is here and there’s so much to see and do in Metro Vancouver this week!

From Jack Harlow to WWE Live, a high-flying circus, and a magical feast, here are 20 fun things to check out from September 19 to 25.

What: American rapper Jack Harlow is a three-time Grammy nominee and a Billboard Music Award winner. The Louisville, Kentucky, native has two albums out, including That’s What They All Say and Come Home The Kids Miss You. The Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour is supported by City Girls.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7:45 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place with a home game against the Calgary Stampeders on September 24. Arrive early for The Backyard Block Party at Robson and Beatty and on Terry Fox Plaza.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The MBA Tour is back in-person! Next stop? Vancouver!

Meet admissions decision-makers from top business schools like Toronto Rotman, York Schulich, University of British Columbia, Duke, McGill, Ivey Business School, IE Business School, and over 10 more. One day only plus free pro headshots.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: The Nest, Alma Mater Society of UBC – 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free, RSVP required

Interior Design Show Vancouver 2022 What: The famed Interior Design Show (IDS) is coming back to Vancouver for its 18th year with a premier showcase of new products and furniture, superstar designers, and avant-garde concepts from North America and beyond. Attendees will enjoy exploring various exhibits, a speaker program, exciting special features, and design experiences such as The District, Collect, Studio North, Prototype, and The Future of Work. When: September 22 to 25, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday until September 21 and are free to attend.

This week’s screening of Free Guy takes place in the parking lot of Lansdowne Centre, and spots will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Movies will begin after sunset.

When: September 21, 2022

Time: Film screening begins after sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver International Guitar Festival (VIGF) is a showcase of the art and craft of the world’s finest acoustic and electric guitar makers. Master luthiers (makers of stringed instruments) from across Canada, the United States, and around the world will be in attendance at the fourth VIGF.

Attendees can also take a break in the Time Out Bar while enjoying live concerts and instrument demos. The lineup of musicians includes David Martone, Terry Robb, Itamar Erez, Paul Pigat, and Josue Tacoronte Otero.

When: September 24 to 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday) for exhibition

Where: Creekside Community Recreation Centre – 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online. Entry to the festival starts at $27.50 for a one-day pass and $47.50 for a two-day pass, with students and children pricing also available.

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, virtual tours, and more.

When: September 23 to October 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: The Canucks kick off their NHL pre-season at Rogers Arena with a split-squad home game against the Calgary Flames on September 25.

When: September 25, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Hot Brown Honey, produced by Quiet Riot in partnership with Kim “Busty Beatz” Bowers and Lisa Fa’alafi, challenges boundaries and embraces resilience with The Remix. A group of top talent World First Nations women shatter stereotypes at York Theatre via song, dance, beatboxing, striptease, comedy, and spoken word.

When: Various dates from September 23 to October 8, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: From $49, purchase online

What: Gareth Reynolds is co-host of the popular podcast The Dollop, which boasts over 5 million downloads every month. He has written on Arrested Development, Flaked, and Hoops for Netflix, and his debut stand–up album Riddled With Disease topped the Billboard charts.

When: September 23, 2022

Time: Doors 7:15 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway

Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Purchase online

What: Bloom Inspiration Summit, presented by Evalina Beauty and Simply Beautiful at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, features a lineup of acclaimed women speakers who will inspire you to live a bright and full life.

Topics spotlighted include grief to joy, sleep to intimacy, home organization, and how to reach your potential. And the speakers include eight-time JUNO award-winning Canadian entertainer and bestselling author Jann Arden.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 8:15 am to 6:15 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $199, purchase online

What: Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Pacific Coliseum. The featured list of champions and superstars competing in the show includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Drew Mcintyre, Sheamus, and Bayley.

Of course, talent is subject to change and more superstars will be added to the card in the lead-up to Saturday Night’s Main Event. There are also VIP packages available for purchase that will get you even closer to your favourite wrestlers.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm, doors at 6 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Ranging from $20 to $110; Superstar experience & walk the aisle packages are available. Purchase online

What: Bard on the Beach, one of Canada’s largest not-for-profit, professional Shakespeare festivals. Presented in a magnificent setting on the waterfront in Vancouver’s Vanier Park, the festival offers Shakespeare’s plays, related dramas, and several special events on the BMO Mainstage and the Howard Family Stage from June through September. The lineup this year includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Harlem Duet, and Romeo and Juliet.

When: Now until September 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Girl Gang Pop-Up is a showcase of women-owned and BIPOC-owned businesses that is hosted by Kilig Candle Co. Shop for soy candles, home decor, lifestyle wear, vegan treats, and more in the heart of Mount Pleasant.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 16 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Wizard’s Feast is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) on Saturday, September 24, and it’s a magically immersive event that spellcasters won’t want to miss.

The event will be offered in two types of sessions: brunch, which will be family-friendly and suitable for all ages, and dinner, which will be strictly over 19+. Each ticket includes a mouthwatering three-course meal, roving entertainment by magicians and actors, and fun and games led by the Wizard in Residence.

When: September 24, 2022

Time: Various times. Family-friendly sessions for minors plus adults-only evening sessions

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $100 per person; purchase online

What: Car-Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out. Head down to the West End on September 25 for all of the fun.

When: September 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: West End – Denman & Davie to Denman & Robson, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver plays hosts to the VISION Conference this week. The annual flagship event of the BC Chapter of the American Marketing Association (BCAMA) will be a hybrid format, with attendees from across the province gathering to explore the latest perspectives on how to create great brand experiences for customers, employees, and communities.

When: September 20, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre – 1000 Burrard Street, Vancouver and virtual

Tickets: Various prices for in-person and virtual options, purchase online

What: American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio feature aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns in their crowd-pleasing, animal-free shows.

The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with Great Grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.

When: September 22 to 26, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Tsawwassen Mills – 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen

Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Purchase online

What: Following the release of her critically acclaimed album, Blue Water Road, American singer-songwriter Kehlano has embarked on a tour of the same name with special guests Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad.

The Bay Area songstress has twice been nominated for a Grammy award, received the Billboard Women in Music “Rule Breaker” award, and has performed at Voodoo Music and Coachella.

When: September 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59.50 — Available via Ticketleader