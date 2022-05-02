Vancouver is getting ready to host one of the marketing industry’s most anticipated events of the year: VISION Conference.

The annual flagship event of BC Chapter of the American Marketing Association (BCAMA) will be happening on Thursday, May 12 in a hybrid format, with guests attending in person at Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre and online.

The theme of this year’s VISION Conference is “The X-perience Factor”, with attendees from across the province gathering to explore the latest perspectives on how to create great brand experiences for customers, employees, and communities.

The day-long hybrid conference features a line-up of inspirational thought leaders, educational workshops, and plenty of opportunities to connect with other marketing professionals.

This year’s VISION keynote speaker is Fernando Machado, Chief Marketing Officer of Activision Blizzard. Fernando is responsible for the marketing initiatives of some of the most popular and notable video games in the world, including Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Candy Crush.

Fernando was previously the Global CMO at Restaurant Brands International where he created memorable campaigns for brands such as Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons.

The emcee for VISION 2022 is Julie Nolin, a reporter and producer with CTV Vancouver since 2013 and a member of BCIT’s communications and journalism faculty since 2010. The closing note for the event will be delivered by Cameron Wykes, VP, Head of Content for MediaMonks.

BC marketers are invited to get together and get those creative juices flowing. Tickets for VISION Conference are on sale now and start at $159.

There is even an option to Pay It Forward, where businesses and attendees can pre-purchase tickets for fellow marketers who otherwise may not be able to attend the conference.

For more information on VISION 2022, visit bcama.com.

When: May 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre – 1000 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $159, purchase online