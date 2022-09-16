Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the most popular Halloween attractions around Vancouver is back for another season of scares.

Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled four new experiences for 2022: Homestead, The Way Down, Slaughterhouse, and Midway.

The creator of Maan’s Haunted shared that he is excited for visitors to check out the frights this year.

“Every year, our creative team aims to improve Haunted by adding new layers and flavours,” said Amir Maan, creator of Haunted and Maan Farms’ operations manager, in a release. “We are excited for our guests to experience four multi-sensory experiences where the dead can’t resist meeting you.”

Homestead is described as an immersive, limited-entry, full-contact experience. You star in your own horror movie as a guest at a run-down AirBnB. But beware as you may never get to check out.

Visitors can also test their psychological limits in the all-new The Way Down. The haunt requires guests to wear fabric hoods and follow a rope while they go through the passage of hell. Can you survive the underworld’s fiery wrath?

The “Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” is back with a bloody good Slaughterhouse theme. Longtime fans and newcomers to Maan Farm’s Haunted can go on a self-guided exploration of the corn maze, but be careful as chainsaw-wielding maniacs and flesh-eating pigs are close behind.

When you need a break from the pulse-pounding fun, stop by the Midway Street Theatre to meet a cast of characters skilled in the arts of fire, improv, and entertainment. There will be wicked laughter and monstrous music to enjoy. Plus you can even visit the Blood Bar to order a wine-filled Blood Bag.

Other food items you can chow down on during your visit includes Maan Farms’ new Naan Tacos, Mad Jack Pumpkin Spice wine, and Creepy Cloud Cocktail.

Other signature favourites, such as the Double Pumpkin SpiceCream, field-to-plate pumpkin pie, Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts, and Mama Maan’s legendary butter chicken bowls, samosas, and chai tea, will also be available.

Admission tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 17 at 5 pm.

When: Select nights until October 31, 2022

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options, available online starting on Saturday, September 17 at 5 pm