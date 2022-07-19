Massive Vancouver guitar festival is coming back to the city this fall

Music lovers will be flocking to the Olympic Village neighbourhood this fall for the return of an annual six-string celebration.

Vancouver International Guitar Festival (VIGF), happening from September 24 to 25 at the Creekside Community Recreation Centre, is a showcase of the art and craft of the world’s finest acoustic and electric guitar makers.

Master luthiers (makers of stringed instruments) from across Canada, the United States, and around the world will be in attendance at the fourth VIGF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Guitar Festival (@vancouverguitarfestival)

There will be an array of electrics, acoustics, ukuleles, basses and accessories on exhibition, and visitors will be able to hear, play and purchase them during the two-day event. Master classes on luthier lessons and guitar instruction will also be offered.

New to VIGF this year is the Canadian debut of the Boutique Guitar Showcase. Curator Jamie Gale will spotlight 50 unique handmade guitars, chosen to represent the latest and greatest in contemporary guitar making.

“In addition to 60 of the world’s finest luthiers, VIGF is privileged to present this unique showcase,” said VIGF producer Shaw Saltzberg in a release. “Jamie Gale’s exhibit will fascinate and inspire guitar fans who have never seen, let alone played, instruments at this level of artistry and innovation.”

Attendees can also take a break in the Time Out Bar while enjoying live concerts and instrument demos. The lineup of musicians includes David Martone, Terry Robb, Itamar Erez, Paul Pigat, and Josue Tacoronte Otero.

VIGF will also award the 2022 Luthier Industry Builder Award during the festival.

When: September 24 to 25, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday) for exhibition

Where: Creekside Community Recreation Centre – 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online. Entry to the festival starts at $27.50 for a one-day pass and $47.50 for a two-day pass, with students and children pricing also available. Early Bird pricing of $22.50 is available until July 31.