20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: November 14 to 20

November is just zooming by! Slow down and have fun with our checklist of 20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver from November 14 to 20. Surrey Tree Lighting Festival, Tegan & Sara, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. Don’t miss out!

What: The 12th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening this year on Saturday, November 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, enjoying free amusement rides including a Ferris wheel, and strolling through the light tunnel. There will be over 25 local vendors to discover in the expanded Holiday Market. Each offers unique handmade and artisan products that will help you cross everyone off your Christmas shopping list.

When: November 19, 2022

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland this holiday season. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, and you’ll feel that you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will even enjoy a tasty themed drink upon arrival.

Visitors will enjoy Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute timeslot at Tinseltown.

When: November 15 to December 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $19 per person; purchase online

What: East Van Panto’s The Little Mermaid invites guests to dive under the sea for its 10th anniversary. Follow along as Ariel falls in love with a teenage mer-person, makes a questionable deal with a devilish octopus, and helps to save the ocean from a mysterious purple slime. Written by Sonja Bennett with music by Veda Hille and direction by Meg Roe.

When: November 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: YVR Funny is a new comedy docu-series by Jackie Hoffart that showcases eight of Vancouver’s funniest comedians: Toddy, Savannah Erasmus, An Te Chu, Danika Thibault, DJ On, Sasha Mark, Em Cooper, and Tin Lorica. The premiere of the TELUS STORYHIVE series will be held at the Fox Cabaret.

When: November 15, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Canucks face off with Anže Kopitar and the LA Kings on November 18 at Rogers Arena.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is helping to motivate outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels with its fall series of events, including Snowsports Show 2 on Friday, November 18.

The in-person screening at West Vancouver’s Kay Meek Centre features three inspiring films as well as a powerful presentation by outdoor community leader Sandy Ward about being Indigenous in the Snowsports Industry.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Kay Meek Arts Centre – 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

What: One of the most beloved rock operas in Broadway history is coming to Vancouver. The stunning new production of Jesus Christ Superstar will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and features iconic lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Jesus Christ Superstar tells the story of the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen from the perspective of Judas. The memorable score includes songs such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

When: November 15 to 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 2 pm and 8 pm (Saturday), 2 pm and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening in November in 80 buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome 45,000 visitors to their studios.

The four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival sees artists open their doors to visitors in the neighbourhood enclosed within Columbia Street, 2nd Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront. It is considered the most densely populated community of artists in the country.

When: November 17 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: This beer pairing dinner and drag performance event at Stanley Park Brewing will be a first for the brewery. Performers will include Kendall Gender, Jerrilynn Spears, Jolene Queen Sloan, and Rose Butch. Tickets include a four-course meal paired with exclusive beers.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Stanley Park Brewing – 8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $110 per person, purchase online

What: The Klabona Keepers, presented by Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, is a moving portrait of the Indigenous families who succeeded in protecting the remote Sacred Headwaters, known as the Klabona, in Tahltan Nation lands in northwest BC.

When: November 17, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Kay Meek Arts Centre – 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

What: Twin indie pop stars Tegan & Sara come to Vancouver in support of their 10th studio album. Their Crybaby Tour stop at the Commodore Ballroom features special guest Tomberlin.

When: November 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: IndieFest is a showcase of new and genre-defying musical performances that highlight the people and stories that have been overshadowed by history and tradition.

This year’s festival includes modern opera, new music, and Indigenous performances, as well as drag, theatre and extended reality.

When: November 16 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Sliding scale and by donation, purchase online

What: The Improv centre presents Happy (Hectic) Holidays, a festive family-friendly show celebrating the magic and mayhem of having loved ones over for the holidays.

The new show will explore what really makes the season special, and the audience’s suggestions will play a big part in making the live comedy a hilarious hit.

When: Thursday to Saturday from November 17 to December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25.50 to $32.50, purchase online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: November 19, 2022, to Sunday, January 8, 2023

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: Mine & Yours, a popular luxury reseller with a cult-like following, announced that it’s about to open its largest location yet.

Inside the CF Richmond Centre, it’ll transform a 5,000-square-foot space into a bag lover’s heaven starting Thursday, November 17. It’s the first resale pop-up in a major mall in Vancouver.

When: Opens Friday, November 17

Time: Open during regular mall hours

Where: CF Richmond Centre Store 1420A – 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

What: Lumière Festival, an annual celebration of light and colour, is coming to Vancouver this month for what’s sure to be an unforgettable event. Over 11 magical nights, downtown Vancouver, West End, Yaletown, and Gastown will come alive with stunning light installations.

This year’s theme, Dream the Future, aims to redefine winter as a season of inspiration and bring people together by using light, art, music, and dance to enliven the city during the darkest season of the year — and no two nights will be the same.

When: November 17 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations across Downtown Vancouver. The full list can be found online.

Cost: Free

What: Get ready to defend your bias, as BTS ARMY members are gathering at Levels Nightclub massive party. Two DJs will be playing the superstars’ biggest hits all night long for fans of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

When: November 20, 2022

Time: 9 pm

Where: Levels Nightclub – 560 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30, purchase online

What: Looking to get more art into your life? Ready to stoke your creative fire and stretch yourself artistically?

On Friday, November 18, Tangible Interaction is hosting Graffiti Boot Camp at its Strathcona studio which will give participants a chance to get their hands on a digital spray can.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Tangible Studio — Unit 160, 220 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $64 plus fees, register online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights for the holiday season.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

When: November 19, 2022, until January 22, 2023 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through December 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online