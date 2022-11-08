BC's biggest luxury pop-up is happening in Vancouver next week

BC’s biggest luxury pop-up will kick off your holiday shopping season with a bang. Mine & Yours, a popular luxury reseller with a cult-like following, announced that it’s about to open its largest location yet.

Inside the CF Richmond Centre, it’ll transform a 5,000-square-foot space into a bag lover’s heaven starting Thursday, November 17. It’s the first resale pop-up in a major mall in Vancouver.

“Think, the bigger the space, the better the fashion, the greater the designer deals,” the company said. From designer bags, shoes, scarves, and jewellery to clothing, glasses, and accessories – there are so many ways to get a taste of luxury and designer goods for a fraction of the typical retail price.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mine & Yours (@mineandyoursco)



The consignment store’s best and brightest pieces in its collection will be showcased throughout the pop-up, where you can find never-before-seen products.

If you’re a real deal hunter, you’ll want to bookmark their Black Friday deals where all items – including the Chanel – will be on sale, up to 80% off.

When: Opens Friday, November 17

Time: Open during regular mall hours

Where: CF Richmond Centre Store 1420A – 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond