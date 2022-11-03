Massive BTS ARMY party returning to Vancouver nightclub later this month

Get ready to defend your bias, as BTS ARMY members are set to gather in Vancouver later this month for a massive party.

Okay, not as big as the Busan concert, but the next best thing for locals who love the South Korean mega group of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook.

The “BTS Club Night 2.0” is coming November 20 to Levels Nightclub in the Granville Entertainment District, and we are all ready to “run” to go.

The first BTS Club Night was in July, and it sold out with an estimated 700 tickets, so organizers have rented the XS lounge next door to increase capacity.

“We will have TWO DJs spinning BTS music all night long: Levels will play a mix of BTS’ biggest hits, solo tracks, collabs, and fan favourites, while XS will spotlight the members’ solo and unit tracks,” Sharmaine Kwong said.

Only those 19+ can attend.

“BTS ARMY Bombs (lightsticks) are welcome! Our vision is to create a fun, safe, and nonjudgmental space for all BTS fans to come together and share our passion for BTS,” the organizer added.

The timing is bittersweet, as K-pop fans know, with the members announcing a break until 2025 in order to focus on solo projects and to meet South Korea’s mandatory military enlistment requirement.

Jin, the oldest member, will be the first one to go this year and just released an emotional solo track to fans ahead of his enlistment.

Get ready to dance/cry to “The Astronaut” with hundreds of other fans on November 20.

BTS Club Night 2.0

When: 9 pm, November 20

Tickets: $30, get them here

Address: 560 Seymour Street, Vancouver