Rediscover the great outdoors with VIMFF's Snowsports Show next week

Chilly temperatures may be in the forecast for Metro Vancouver and beyond, but that just means it’s the perfect time to get ready for winter adventures.

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival is helping to motivate outdoor enthusiasts of all skill levels with its fall series of events, including Snowsports Show 2 on Friday, November 18.

The in-person screening at West Vancouver’s Kay Meek Centre features three inspiring films as well as a powerful presentation by outdoor community leader Sandy Ward about being Indigenous in the Snowsports Industry.

“I love snow and being outside in it. I’ve been a part of the snowboarding world for most of my life and I just want to share my enthusiasm for snow sports,” Ward said to Daily Hive in an interview. “I share my knowledge within the organizations that I work for by running programs like the Indigenous Women Outdoors (IWO) Backcountry Mentorship Program.”

Ward will talk about her career at SnowSports Show 2, including being a competitive halfpipe rider, the First Nations Snowboard Team coach, and her current work towards splitboard guiding.

“I have been coaching the snowboard program since the start of the recreational program,” said Ward. “It’s amazing to see the kids grow in the sport and to also see what the sport does to their life. I also run the Lil’wat youth mountain bike program and the Indigenous Life Sport Academy climbing program in the summer. It’s great to see the same kids come to multiple programs.

“I hope that folx who come to SnowSports Show 2 will better understand the importance of having organizations like ILSA and IWO. And why it’s important to create safe, trauma-informed spaces for Indigenous people in our programs.”

SnowSports Show 2 at the Kay Meek Arts Centre will also showcase films with heartwarming stories about everyday people, iconic places, and pro athletes sharing their heroes and mentors.

Titles include Forever Young, a film about a group of passionate senior skiers and their love of the outdoors; La Zone, with freestyle snowboarding on a major French-Swiss border crossing point used by smugglers after the Second World War; and Tracing Influence, with six skiers telling stories about the people who inspired their lives.

Other in-person films include Climbing Show on Wednesday, November 16, The Klabona Keepers on Thursday, November 17, and Fall Series Finale on Saturday, November 19.

A selection of films will also be streamed online from November 14 to December 12.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:30, show begins at 7:30 pm

Where: Kay Meek Arts Centre – 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: $23-$25 in advance, $25-$27 regular pricing. Purchase online

