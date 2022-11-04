Lumière Festival, an annual celebration of light and colour, is coming to Vancouver this month for what’s sure to be an unforgettable event.

Over 11 magical nights, downtown Vancouver, West End, Yaletown, and Gastown will come alive with stunning light installations.

This year’s theme, Dream the Future, aims to redefine winter as a season of inspiration and bring people together by using light, art, music, and dance to enliven the city during the darkest season of the year — and no two nights will be the same.

The free, family-friendly celebration will include workshops, demonstrations, and neighbourhood parades, as well as pop-up performances from over 55 musicians, artists, and performers.

Featured musicians include two-time Western Canadian Music Award-winning singer Krystle Dos Santos, high-energy dance group Queer as Funk, and Vancouver-based event band Trilojay. There’ll also be thrilling surprises from visual artists including Zachery Cameron Longboy, Lee Rosenbaum, and Jed Mangahis, and performances from various dancers.

At locations on Wednesday, November 23, and Thursday, November 24, guests will be able to enjoy the Dream Lounge pop-up — in the Bentall Centre — where they can get warm drinks or beverages from local breweries and wineries as they watch the performances.

“We are thrilled to be launching Lumière with a new outlook this year and to be bringing the community and artists together after some time away,” said this year’s new Creative Director, Julie-anne Saroyan, in a press release. “Art should be enjoyed by all and it is our mission to engage and interact with the new generation of artists and those already in our midst.”

Lumière Festival kicks off on Thursday, November 17 at 4 pm with an opening night event at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza), featuring an outdoor stage showcasing artists, light, and performances.

When: Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 27

Where: Various locations across downtown Vancouver, the full list can be found here.

Cost: Free