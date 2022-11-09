Unleash your inner artist with an immersive graffiti workshop this month

Looking to get more art into your life? Ready to stoke your creative fire and stretch yourself artistically?

A Vancouver art and design studio is offering a new immersive art experience this month that will help you with just that.

On Friday, November 17, Tangible Interaction is hosting Graffiti Boot Camp at its Strathcona studio which will give participants a chance to get their hands on a digital spray can.

“Anybody can learn to graffiti from a professional writer on our Digital Graffiti Wall,” Alex Beim, founder and creative director at Tangible, said to Daily Hive. “Our Graffiti Boot Camp is a digital interpretation of the graffiti writing experience, an experience as close as it gets to the real thing.

“The Digital Graffiti Wall is an installation created by Tangible that has been utilized globally by the world’s most iconic brands. For the first time ever, we’re opening our doors for Vancouverites to try it for themselves.”

The two-hour-long Graffiti Boot Camp experience is led by Jnasty, a graffiti artist with over 20 years of experience. His artwork has been featured at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, TED Talks and the Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF).

“Jnasty is a local Vancouver Graffiti writer with many years of experience including multiple murals around the city for VMF,” shared Beim. “He will be the special guest at the event, giving a short overview of graffiti history before showing participants how to develop and stylize a tag. Then they will take it from paper to the digital wall.”

Tangible’s Digital Graffiti Wall is a massive 10-foot-by-7-foot installation with many screens available. Beim describes the experience as “0% fumes, 100% fun,” with easy-to-change colours and nozzle settings ensuring everyone has a rewarding experience.

“Beginners are welcome and no artistic experience is necessary,” explained Beim. “Everyone ages 16 and up are welcome to the event inside Tangible’s 2,000 sq ft studio.”

“Graffiti is a huge part of urban culture so doing the workshop will help the audience gain a better appreciation for the art as well as get a taste of it first hand.”

So if you’re a fan of street art, a creative enthusiast, or just want to try something new this fall, check out this unique artistic experience.

When: November 18, 2022

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Tangible Studio — Unit 160, 220 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $64 plus fees, register online