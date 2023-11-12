20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: November 13 to 19

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

November is just zooming by! Slow down and have fun with our checklist of 20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver from November 13 to 19. Vancouver Christmas Market, Shania Twain, Winterlust, and more. Don’t miss out!

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 16 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: November 16 to December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots are available; stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

Elf: The Musical What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list, and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself? When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival Fall Series What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) Fall Series presents a thrilling lineup of films celebrating skiing, climbing, mountain biking and more. Outdoor enthusiasts can choose from 25 of the best mountain films and listen to guest speakers. Virtual screenings will also be available from the comfort of your home. When: November 14 to 19, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver, Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Shania Twain What: The legendary Shania Twain is coming back to Rogers Arena with her acclaimed Queen of Me Tour. Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre. When: November 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: November 15, 2023, until mid-January 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages eight years and up. Purchase online

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is back in Vancouver this fall.

Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent, who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed with different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Winterlust What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t give us the perfect winter wonderland. There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel. When: Now through February

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online Made in the 604 – Holiday Pop-Up Market What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates and more. The first 25 people in the doors at The Pipe Shop on Saturday, November 18, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth all weekend long. Admission is free, and the venue is also dog-friendly. Puppy pals are very welcome. When: November 18 and 19, 2023, December 2 and 3, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online Eastside Culture Crawl 2023 What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out. The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios. When: November 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free Vancouver Canucks What: The Canucks continue their NHL season with a pair of home games at Rogers Arena this week. Cheer them on as they take on the New York Islanders on Wednesday, November 15 and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 18. When: November 15 and 18, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online Boney M What: Put your dancing shoes on, Vancouver! World-renowned Euro-disco group Boney M is coming to town. The coolest part is that they’ll be joined by original lead singer Liz Mitchell. With smash hits like “Rivers of Babylon,” “Daddy Cool,” and the unmistakable “Rasputin,” the group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, including eight number-one singles and three number-one albums. When: November 17, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $64.50 to $89.50, purchase online

Got Craft? Holiday Market What: Shop local this season at Got Craft? and gift unique handmade goods to everyone on your list. Celebrating 16 years, the Got Craft Holiday Market will showcase nearly 100 makers and creatives, a Mini Makers Area with kidpreneurs ages 16 years and under, and more. There will also be food carts on site like NaMi Vietnamese (Saturday), Lucha Libre Taqueria (Sunday), the Brownie Bakers, and swag bags for the first 50 people through the doors each day. When: November 17 and 18, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: $5 online and at the door Homes for the Holidays What: Homes for the Holidays is a magical event that brings together five award-winning interior designers with professional florists and home décor retailers, and it’s all to support Vancouver non-profit Take A Hike. The cliff-top Cecil Green Park House will showcase delightfully festive décor ideas for attendees on a self-guided tour. Discover the latest in tablescapes, room vignettes, and more while enjoying music and refreshments at the prestigious mansion. When: November 18 and 19, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Cecil Green Park House – 6251 Cecil Green Park Road, Vancouver

Admission: $50; purchase online Bear Creek Lights What: Nights may get longer in the fall, but that just means there’s more time to enjoy some stunning outdoor lights in Metro Vancouver. The City of Surrey is hosting the 11th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 3 to 17 at one of the city’s most popular green spaces. This year’s festival is described as a “magical wonderland” and is perfect for all ages to enjoy. When: Now until November 17, 2023

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online Hastings Park Farmers’ Market What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers’ Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings. When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver Zee Zee Theatre’s Queer Asian Stories Collection at VPL What: The 13th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the Queer Asian experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding. The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Jaylon Han, Yanting Qiu, and Shay Dior. When: November 18 and 19, November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free HOLY_FVCK// What: Vancouver futuristic artist Fvckrender is teaming up with Montreal DJ and producer The Holy for the aptly named HOLY_FVCK// at The Kent. The one-of-a-kind audiovisual extravaganza will feature an art show during the day and a live show at night with Fvckrender’s immersive visuals and The Holy’s cutting-edge electronic beats. When: November 18, 2023

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Kent – 538 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20; purchase online Eastside Flea Winter Markets What: Eastside Flea’s popular winter markets feature a curated roster of 45 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques, collectibles, and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list in the new vintage showroom, and then treat yourself to delicious dishes and beverages from the food trucks on site. There is also a Friday evening Shop & Bop on November 17 to enjoy. When: Every Saturday and Sunday from November 18 to December 17, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 1101 Union Street, Vancouver

Admission: $5

What: Folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon this fall and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich.

On the sweet side of things, expect Spiced Latte Coffee Cake, a Ginger Pear Tart, and of course, Fairmont’s fluffy scones in a seasonal cinnamon sugar maple variety with cream and apple compote. There will even be a seasonal cocktail program during the tea.

When: Now until November 19, with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person