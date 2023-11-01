Vancouver Christmas Market: 2023 food and drink vendors revealed
One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting into the holiday spirit through different events around the city, and the Vancouver Christmas Market is no exception.
With festive live entertainment, unique holiday vendors, and a beautiful Christmas carousel, this event, happening from November 16 to December 24, is one not to miss.
And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you because the market is serving up delicious German-style food and drinks. Visitors will find everything from traditional Glühwein to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, creating an unforgettable visit.
To get you ready for the most wine-derful time of the year, here are all of the awesome food and drink vendors coming to the Vancouver Christmas Market in 2023.
- Bon Macaron Patisserie
- Bratwurst Haus
- Glühwein At The Christmas Pyramid
- Das Kartoffelhaus
- Mr. Pretzels
- Gingeraki
- Das Gulasch Haus
- Wayward Distillery Craft Spirits
- Chella Georgian Sweet Haus
- Bavarian Beer Haus
- Das Smoked Meat Haus
- Howling Moon Craft Cider
- Cheese Me Raclette
- Das Strudel Haus
- Gingerbread Haus
- Das Schnitzel Haus
- Haxen Haus
- Helmis Perogies
- I Love Chocolate
- Crimp & Crumb Chocolates
- Das Spätzle Haus
- Knedla
- Maple Rush
- Mr. Hotcakes
- Crescent Hill Winery
- Pancake And Waffle Haus
- Perfectly Nuts – Geröstete Nüsse
- Soup Haus
- Squid Feast
- Taste The Wild
- Golden Meadows Honey Farm
- Thomakis Greek Yogurt Haus
- Das Apfel Haus
- Those Pretzels
- Traditional Spanish Churros
- Ho Ho Hot Chocolate
- Transylvanian Chimney Cakes
- Das Charcuterie Haus
- Yum Ice Candy
- Barista Brothers Espresso Bar & Coffee Catering
- Das Lángos Haus
- Zotter Chocolates
Tickets to Vancouver Christmas Market are on sale now and you can even purchase a season pass to enjoy the winter wonderland as often as you desire!
In the spirit of the season, the market is freezing peak season pricing at last year’s rates, and adding a new Family Season Pass option while presale tickets last.
And if you’re travelling to Washington this holiday season, make sure you check out the inaugural Seattle Christmas Market at the Seattle Center from November 24 to December 24.
Vancouver Christmas Market 2023
When: November 16 to December 24, 2023
Time: Various time slots are available, stay as long as you like
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online
With files from Hanna McLean
Daily Hive is a proud community partner of the Vancouver Christmas Market.
