Vancouver Christmas Market: 2023 food and drink vendors revealed

One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting into the holiday spirit through different events around the city, and the Vancouver Christmas Market is no exception.

With festive live entertainment, unique holiday vendors, and a beautiful Christmas carousel, this event, happening from November 16 to December 24, is one not to miss.

And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you because the market is serving up delicious German-style food and drinks. Visitors will find everything from traditional Glühwein to mini syrup-filled pancakes, gulasch, and so much more, creating an unforgettable visit.

To get you ready for the most wine-derful time of the year, here are all of the awesome food and drink vendors coming to the Vancouver Christmas Market in 2023.

Bon Macaron Patisserie

Bratwurst Haus

Glühwein At The Christmas Pyramid

Das Kartoffelhaus

Mr. Pretzels

Gingeraki

Das Gulasch Haus

Wayward Distillery Craft Spirits

Chella Georgian Sweet Haus

Bavarian Beer Haus

Das Smoked Meat Haus

Howling Moon Craft Cider

Cheese Me Raclette

Das Strudel Haus

Gingerbread Haus

Das Schnitzel Haus

Haxen Haus

Helmis Perogies

I Love Chocolate

Crimp & Crumb Chocolates

Das Spätzle Haus

Knedla

Maple Rush

Mr. Hotcakes

Crescent Hill Winery

Pancake And Waffle Haus

Perfectly Nuts – Geröstete Nüsse

Soup Haus

Squid Feast

Taste The Wild

Golden Meadows Honey Farm

Thomakis Greek Yogurt Haus

Das Apfel Haus

Those Pretzels

Traditional Spanish Churros

Ho Ho Hot Chocolate

Transylvanian Chimney Cakes

Das Charcuterie Haus

Yum Ice Candy

Barista Brothers Espresso Bar & Coffee Catering

Das Lángos Haus

Zotter Chocolates

Tickets to Vancouver Christmas Market are on sale now and you can even purchase a season pass to enjoy the winter wonderland as often as you desire!

In the spirit of the season, the market is freezing peak season pricing at last year’s rates, and adding a new Family Season Pass option while presale tickets last.

And if you’re travelling to Washington this holiday season, make sure you check out the inaugural Seattle Christmas Market at the Seattle Center from November 24 to December 24.

When: November 16 to December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots are available, stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

