Vancouver's Fvckrender is throwing a mind-bending art experience next week

Acclaimed Vancouver artist Fvckrender is known for his futuristic works that have caught the eyes of stars like The Weeknd. And he’s ready to blow minds yet again with his next collaboration.

Fvckrender is teaming up with Montreal DJ and producer The Holy for the aptly named HOLY_FVCK// at The Kent on Saturday, November 18.

The one-of-a-kind audiovisual extravaganza will feature an art show during the day and a live show at night with Fvckrender’s immersive visuals and The Holy’s cutting-edge electronic beats. Tickets are on sale now.

“HOLY_FVCK// is an audio-visual experience that contains high-energy electronic music and exclusive live visual performances,” Fvckrender explained. “During the day, you will be able to immerse yourself in the world of Fvckrender, and at night we will transform into a space where you can dance while appreciating a unique multimedia performance that is hand-tailored to this specific event.”

Fvckrender and The Holy have performed together worldwide, including in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Korea. The duo promises good times, innovative technology, and quality curation during their HOLY_FVCK// events.

“We want people to feel completely immersed,” Fvckrender explained. “This is exactly what our show is all about, and since every show contains original music and visuals, they truly are one-of-a-kind experiences.

“The team at The Kent have always been supportive of our vision and creatively ahead of the game, which is why it was the perfect spot for our installation.”

HOLY_FVCK// will also feature opening sounds by Friends of Friends.

When: November 18, 2023

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Kent – 538 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20; purchase online