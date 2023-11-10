EventsChristmasDH Community Partnership

Homes for the Holidays brings the festive spirit to Vancouver next week

Homes for the Holidays brings the festive spirit to Vancouver next week
Janis Nicolay/Homes for the Holidays

The entertaining season is upon us, and if you’re looking for ideas to take your space to the next level, you need to check out Homes for the Holidays.

Vancouver’s quintessential festive season event will take place at UBC’s iconic Cecil Green Park House on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

The magical event will bring together five award-winning interior designers with professional florists and home décor retailers, and it’s all to support a great cause.

Homes For The Holidays

Janis Nicolay/Homes for the Holidays

All proceeds will go to support Take a Hike, a Vancouver non-profit organization that provides vulnerable youth with a full-time mental health and emotional well-being program that is embedded in an alternate education classroom in public school districts. You can also donate to its programs online.

The cliff-top Cecil Green Park House will showcase delightfully festive décor ideas for attendees on a self-guided tour. Discover the latest in tablescapes, room vignettes, and more while enjoying music and refreshments at the prestigious mansion.

Homes For The Holidays

Janis Nicolay/Homes for the Holidays

Make sure to wander outside and explore the Terrace of Trees, a grove of sponsored trees that is lovingly decorated by designers. The terrace overlooks the stunning gardens on the property and is also where you will discover the curated silent auction items.

Items up for bid include delicious restaurant visits, original artwork, relaxing getaways and staycations, and more. You can bid on your favourite silent auction items online and at Cecil Green Park House.

Homes For The Holidays

Janis Nicolay/Homes for the Holidays

And to bring the magic home with you, pick up a handmade holiday wreath crafted by Hilary Miles Flowers. All proceeds will also support young people in the Take a Hike programs.

Homes for the Holidays

When: November 18 and 19, 2023
Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Cecil Green Park House – 6251 Cecil Green Park Road, Vancouver
Admission: $50; purchase online

