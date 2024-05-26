20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 27 to June 2
Get ready for a new week with these 20 fun events happening all over Metro Vancouver from May 27 to June 2. Planted Expo, Hats Off Day, VSO Day of Music, and more.
Planted Expo Vancouver 2024
What: Canada’s biggest plant-based event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a weekend full of fun activities. Discover plant-based living, sustainability, and tasty food for all.
There will be hundreds of exhibitors on display, a huge lineup of speakers, including Dr. Michael Greger, and a live Vegan Fashion Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Planted Expo is open to all ages, seasoned vegans, and the plant-curious.
When: June 1 and 2, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, with one and two-day tickets available. Children under 12 are free. Purchase online
Dinner and A Movie — There’s Something About Mary
What: An evening of cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy a delicious share plate for two lovingly prepared by Nuba and two tickets for the screening of 1998’s There’s Something About Mary, starring Cameron Diaz and Ben Stiller. A ticket for just the movie is also available.
When: May 28, 2024
Time: Doors 6 pm, film 7 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $75 to $95 plus fees for dinner and a movie, $10 to $15 plus fees for just the film; purchase online
Science World After Dark
What: Science World’s popular Science World After Dark is a great opportunity to discover everything under the dome with drinks in hand. Get a sneak peek of the new feature exhibition Earth Matters, or bring in an item to share in “Science Show and Tell,” which will take place throughout the evening.
Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. There will also be a live DJ and many more activities to check out during your visit.
When: May 30, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $40 plus GST. Purchase online.
Vancouver Short Film Festival 2024
What: Get ready, film fans! A celebration of BC and Canadian short film, documentary, and animation artists and their works returns to Vancouver starting this week.
The 14th annual Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) is happening from May 31 to June 2 at VIFF Centre, as well as May 31 to June 9 online. This year’s VSFF will showcase 46 films in six programs, including eight entries in the always-popular After Dark block.
When: May 31 to June 2, 2024 (in-person), May 31 to June 9, 2024 (online)
Time: Various times
Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; online via Eventive
Cost: Various; purchase online
The Wellness Studio at Bentall Centre
What: Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month with classes and workshops hosted in partnership with 13 of Vancouver’s leading wellness and fitness studios.
Whether you’re yearning for yoga, searching for strength classes, or gearing up for guided meditation and mental health talks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at The Wellness Studio.
When: Now until May 31, 2024
Time: Monday to Friday from noon to 6 pm
Where: Retail Concourse Unit 311 at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: Minimum $10 donation to Foundry for a single class. A pass for 10 classes, workshops and meditations as well as an Unlimited Pass is also available.
Hats Off Day
What: The long-running free festival, which is called Hats Off Day, because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community, features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.
Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, the Hats Off committee, and the Burnaby Heights community, the 12-block event is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.
When: June 1, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Vancouver Canadians vs Tri-City Dust Devils
What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays as they take on the Tri-City Dust Devils from May 28 to June 2.
You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.
When: May 28 to June 2, 2024
Time: Various start times
Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office
West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest
What: The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from June 2 to 3, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and art stations, and, of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.
When: June 2 to 3, 2024
Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Admission: Free
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Colorado Rapids
What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Colorado Rapids during ’70s Match-themed night at BC Place.
When: June 1, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
VSO Day of Music
What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and the VSO School of Music present Day of Music, with 12 hours of free concerts of various music genres for all ages to discover in venues across the city.
When: June 1, 2024
Time: Various performances between 10 am to 10 pm
Where: Various venues across the Lower Mainland
Cost: Free
More Than a Movie 2024
What: Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will host its More Than a Movie event on Sunday, June 2. Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see DreamWorks’ Trolls Band Together
on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board.
Several on-field activities are planned for the day, including kicking soccer balls with the Whitecaps, shooting hoops with the Vancouver Bandits, and throwing footballs with the BC Lions and their respective team mascots. The family-friendly event also includes mini golf and a carnival arcade, tours of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, and a performance by the School of Rock.
When: June 2, 2024
Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 per ticket, $50 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase tickets online
Lori Ferguson-Ford
What: Lori Ferguson-Ford has performed stand-up for over 20 years and has been voted BC’s Funniest New Comic and BC’s Funniest Woman. She has toured all over North America and has appeared on CTV, CBC, The Comedy Network, and more.
When: May 31 and June 1, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online
BC Lions vs Edmonton Elks
What: BC Lions’ CFL preseason roars on at BC Place this weekend with a game against Western rivals the Edmonton Elks.
When: May 31, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
White Rock Night Markets
What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.
When: The last Friday of each month from May 31 to September 27, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)
Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Brewery and the Beast
What: The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, June 2.
Brewery & the Beast features top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles, from grilled to slow-roasted, braised, or smoked. This is paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.
The 2024 event marks a return to the “All You Can Enjoy” format for both food and drinks, with an increased number of food offerings, more beverages, and extra dessert options, as well as a smaller crowd for a more intimate atmosphere.
When: June 2, 2024
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Cost: Tickets starting at $173.95
Arts Alive: (re)FOLD/(re)FIT
What: The Burnaby Art Gallery and School District 41 are partnering for the latest Arts Alive, a celebration of students’ diverse interpretations of a theme. (re)FOLD/(re)FIT challenge senior secondary students from Grades 8 to 12 to use paper manipulation to (re)fold or (re)fit wearable art.
When: May 2 (opening reception), May 3 to June 2, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Burnaby Art Gallery (Lower Gallery) — 6344 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Suggest donation $5
FuwaFuwa Maid Cafe
What: FuwaFuwa Maid Cafe will be transforming Kamei on Broadway into a maid cafe. Customers can expect to be served plenty of classic Japanese favourites; think omurice and takoyaki complete with ketchup art drawn by the team of maids.
FuwaFuwa also shared that it will be serving a “special drink” that is made more delicious with its “magical maid power.”
When: June 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Kamei on Broadway — 601 W Broadway Unit 12, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $15
Eduverse Summit Canada 2024
What: Education leaders, academic heads, and policymakers from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring to help shape the future of global education.
Eduverse Summit Canada 2024 is happening from June 2 to 4 at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel, with registration now open for the event.
When: June 2 to 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel
Registration: Online
Vessi 500 Dragon Boat Championship
What: Vessi 500 Championship, one of the province’s largest dragon boat races, returns to False Creek in June. There will be four categories of races throughout the family-friendly event, as well as a Vessi pavilion, limited-edition goodies, and more.
When: June 1, 2024
Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Richmond Night Market
What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.
There is also a ton of unique shopping and the diverse lineup of nightly performances.
When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site