FuwaFuwa Maid Cafe returns to Vancouver this June
A Vancouver Japanese restaurant will be transformed into a maid cafe next month.
FuwaFuwa Maid Cafe will be transforming Kamei on Broadway into a maid cafe. Customers can expect to be served plenty of classic Japanese favourites; think omurice and takoyaki complete with ketchup art drawn by the team of maids.
FuwaFuwa also shared it will be serving a “special drink” made more delicious with its “magical maid power.”
“We’re bringing the magical vibes of Japanese maid cafes to Canada with our whimsical pop-up event,” shared the pop-up on Instagram.
As for the maids, FuwaFuwa shared customers can find a “wide variety of maids from different personalities and styles of maid uniforms.”
“Join our maids for a chat about your favourite Otaku-related topics, have the maids showcase their talents, and take Cheki photos to capture memories that will last a lifetime,” continued FuwaFuwa.
The maid cafe will be in Vancouver for a very limited time. It’s open June 1 from 11:30 am to 4 pm.
FuwaFuwa Maid Cafe
When: June 1
Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Kamei on Broadway — 601 W Broadway Unit 12, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $15
