An epic grown-ups-only summer camp is coming to BC next month

Feeling nostalgic for your childhood camp memories? Missed out on camping when you were younger and ready to experience it now?

Now here’s your chance – with a grown-up twist – thanks to Vancouver-based Bad Academy and Sechelt’s own Local Tourist.

You can enjoy good food, good times, and good friends at the first-ever Bad Summer Camp happening from June 14 to 16 at the Stonewater on the Sunshine Coast.

The camp is open to women and gender-nonconforming guests, and organizers are ready to treat campers to a rejuvenating experience.

“I think many of us (women specifically) are experiencing a high level of burnout these days,” said Amanda Kao, founder and CEO of The Bad Academy, to Daily Hive. “We wanted to create a low-maintenance experience that wasn’t too far from home so people can relax and reconnect with nature, their inner kid, and community.”

The full camp experience starts with a custom Bad Academy and Local Tourist camp kit filled with local goodies and merch, as well as a special guide/map to the Sunshine Coast by the latter.

All meals are provided, including a mouthwatering farm-to-table dining experience with Shady Hazel Farms. There will also be evening campfires with crafts, snacks and drinks.

You’ll start each day with morning rituals like sound baths and yoga before breakfast with your fellow campers. Then, dive into inspiring activities and workshops, including an indigenous cedar weaving workshop, hiking, and swimming at Ruby Lake.

The best part is that all guests will have unlimited access to the new Stonewater Spa on campus, complete with sauna, hot tub, and cold plunge.

“We’ve been planning for months to provide our Bad Campers with the best experience filled with good food, good times, and good friends focused on honouring the land we love and our bodies and minds,” added Kao. “If you’ve been craving a low-maintenance getaway where you can relax, reconnect with the land and friends, and most of all, have so much fun, this is the camp for you.”

Registration is now open so make sure you mark your calendar because tickets will sell out quickly.

When: June 14 to 16, 2024

Where: The Stonewater – 13483 Sunshine Coast Highway, Madeira Park

Cost: $695, register online