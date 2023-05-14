25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 15 to 22
Hands up if you’re ready for a long weekend!
You’re in luck because Victoria Day is just around the corner, and we’re going to help you get there with our list of 25 great events to check out from May 15 to 22 in Metro Vancouver. Colour Fest, Matchbox Twenty, Jurassic World Live, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Colour Fest 2023
What: Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.
One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 20, at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrant-coloured powder.
When: May 20, 2023
Time: 5 pm
Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $10 for children ages 3 to 12. The ticket includes access to the Colour Zone and a powdered colour packet. Purchase online
Celebrating 100 years of Mill No. 3 at Britannia Mine Museum
What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to help celebrate Mill No. 3’s hundredth birthday. Guests can visit the feature exhibit inside the Machine Shop to learn about the 20-storey-high National Historic Site built on the side of Mount Sheer at Britannia Beach.
The exhibit also explores how Mill No. 3 served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community, uncovers its history and technological innovations, and pays tribute to its impact as a Sea to Sky icon.
When: March 2o to September 30, 2023
Time: Various hours
Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach
Cost: Various prices, pre-book online
Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures
What: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is an exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History filled with unique cultural artifacts. The Museum of Surrey exhibit spotlights the similar and different ways that people around the globe depict mythic creatures.
When: May 6 to September 16, 2023 (closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)
Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free though donations are appreciated
Matchbox Twenty
What: Multi-platinum artists Matchbox Twenty bring the Slow Dream tour to Rogers Arena. The four-time Grammy nominees, led by Rob Thomas, are set to release their latest album, Where the Light Goes, later this month.
When: May 16, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets are on sale now
Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.
What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of all ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.
Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.
When: Now until May 28, 2023
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)
Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online
As We Rise: Photography From The Black Atlantic
What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.
Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 21, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Admission: By donation
Jurassic World Live Tour: Vancouver
What: Expect to see Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex taking centre stage during the Canadian premiere event. Jurassic World Live features over 24 film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic, and performer-operated dinosaurs, with each dinosaur built with the latest technology and Hollywood studio quality.
These dinosaurs are accompanied by real Gyrospheres, digital projection, special effects, and a continuous stream of impressive stunts.
When: May 19 to 21 and May 26 to 28, 2023
Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 11 am and 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Preshow experience starts one hour earlier.
Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders
What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Seattle Sounders in MLS action at BC Place on Saturday, May 20.
When: May 20, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
2nd Anniversary Party at Paul Bakery
What: Paul Bakery is hosting its second-anniversary festivities on May 20. The bakery will be featuring live DJs and a special set menu deal (with a free glass of champagne) for the occasion. Book your table to reserve a spot.
When: May 20, 2023
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Book a table online
Asian Takeover Comedy Night
What: Comedy Here Often? presents a celebration of Asian comedy talent for Asian Heritage Month. The stand-up showcase at Vogue Theatre is hosted by Julie Kim (The Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Kim’s Convenience) and features Tin Lorica (CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Stand-up), Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia), and headliner Robin Tran (Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Netflix).
When: May 19, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $30.80 to $39.20, purchase online
Shalem’s Fair
What: Youtheatre Movement Society presents Shalem’s Fair, a heartfelt comedy about death, dementia, and the true heroes of yesteryear. The audience will meet Rhoda P. De’Gleeze and follow along as she encounters a series of endearing characters supposedly on the way to a county fair.
When: May 17 to 20, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm (with Sunday matinees at 3 pm)
Where: Jericho Arts Centre – 1675 Discovery Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Jurassic Quest in Abbotsford
What: Jurassic Quest experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.
Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.
When:
- Friday, May 19, from 1 pm to 8 pm
- Saturday, May 20, from 9 am to 8 pm
- Sunday, May 21, from 9 am to 8 pm
- Monday, May 22, from 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition
Cost: General admission from $27.50
Langley Craft Beverage Week
What: The inaugural Langley Craft Beverage Week will be taking place at numerous local breweries, distilleries, and cideries across the Fraser Valley city.
Aiming to celebrate and showcase Langley’s emerging craft beverage scene, the festival will include such local businesses as The Barley Merchant, Camp Beer Co., Locality Brewing, and Roots & Wings Distillery, to name a few.
When: May 12 to 21, 2023
Where: Various locations in Langley
Tickets: More info online
Franco Escamilla
What: Franco Escamilla is known as “El Diablo” or “El Amo del Sarcasmo” and brings his Spanish stand-up show to Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month. The acclaimed performer was the first Latin comedian to appear at Carnegie Hall in New York and has four specials streaming on Netflix.
When: May 18, 2023
Time: Doors 7 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street. Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Raised In Chinatown
What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre presents Raised In Chinatown, an exhibition that explores Chinese Canadian youth culture in Saltwater City from the 1910s to 1960s. Presented in partnership with Langara College Design Formation.
When: Fridays to Mondays until June 12, 2023
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: $10-$12.50. Free for members and children 5 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online
Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF)
What: Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and their creators at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Over 100 comic creators are coming to Vancouver on Victoria Day long weekend to take part in a massive free festival.
When: May 20 and 21, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Studio Ghibli Forever!
What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 throughout the spring and summer. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes seven Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.
Studio Ghibli Forever! is an ongoing series throughout 2023, with additional films being added to the screening lineup later this year.
When: Various dates until July 17, 2023
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Purchase online
Show Your Teeth
What: Twisted Tassels presents a lineup of local and internationally acclaimed burlesque and drag performers at East Vancouver’s York Theatre. The second annual event is headlined by Johnny Nuriel, two-time winner of “Mr. Nude Portland, along with Carmen Caliente, EmpeROAR Fabulous, Rye, Honey Lustre. Mx Bukuru, Scarlet Delirium and host Sparkle Plenty.
When: May 20, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $45-50, purchase online
Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair 2023
What: The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is happening from May 19 to 22, its first event after a three-year hiatus. This year’s 75th-anniversary rodeo features live competitions, entertainment and midway rides, food trucks and more.
Visitors can check out the 132nd Annual Country Fair. Highlights of the family-friendly event include the Westcoast Lumberjack show, Longhorn Saloon, the Indigenous Village, and All-Star Wrestling.
When: May 19 to 22, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Grounds — 6050A 176th Street, Surrey
Tickets: Various prices. Children 12 and under are free for Gate admission. Purchase online
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
What: Ctora Theatre presents an action-packed mythical adventure based on the best-selling book by Rick Riordan. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical features an original rock score that amps up the thrilling story of the half-blood son of a Greek god.
When: May 18 to 28, 2023
Time: 7 pm (with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm)
Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: $18-$58 plus fees, purchase online
Monica vs. The Internet: Tales of a Social Justice Warrior
What: Monica Ogden’s multi-media stand-up show is a heartfelt and hilarious exploration of intergenerational trauma and how it affects the Filipina women who raised her. The show is written and performed by Monica Ogden and directed and co-created by K.P Dennis.
When: May 20 and 21, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Morrow – 910 Richards Street Suite 204, Vancouver
Cost: $5-$15, purchase online
Manila Grey
What: Juno nominee Manila Grey is bringing the Sound Drift© tour to the Commodore Ballroom on Sunday, May 21.
The Vancouver-based hip-hop and R&B duo is made up of Soliven and Neeko, two Filipino Canadians who immigrated separately to BC from Manila in their youth. Manila Grey describes its sound as a combination of the aesthetic vibes and sonic influences of both the Filipino capital and the West Coast.
When: May 21, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
What: Brewhalla is taking over Fort Langley Park on May 20, with more than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips. There’ll also be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.
When: May 20, 2023
Time: 12 pm to 6 pm
Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley
Tickets: Online
Unexpecting
What: Zee Zee Theatre Company’s Unexpecting introduces audiences to Annie and Josephine, a married couple who have been trying to start a family for the past five years. Just as they begin to lose hope and start second-guessing their decisions, an opportunity literally bursts through their front door. Starring Elizabeth Barrett, Jessica Heafey, Melissa Oei, and Rahat Saini with direction by Cameron Mackenzie.
When: Various dates until May 21, 2023
Time: 8 pm (with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm)
Where: Studio 16 – 1555 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Richmond Night Market 2023
What: Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.
When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays
Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)