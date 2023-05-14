25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 15 to 22

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Hands up if you’re ready for a long weekend!

You’re in luck because Victoria Day is just around the corner, and we’re going to help you get there with our list of 25 great events to check out from May 15 to 22 in Metro Vancouver. Colour Fest, Matchbox Twenty, Jurassic World Live, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Colour Fest, a huge outdoor celebration of the spring festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, returns to Metro Vancouver this spring.

One of the most popular events hosted by Diwali Fest, the multi-dimensional festival is happening on Saturday, May 20, at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam. The highlight of the family-friendly event is the live Colour Zone, where participants cover each other in vibrant-coloured powder.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 5 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $10 for children ages 3 to 12. The ticket includes access to the Colour Zone and a powdered colour packet. Purchase online

You might also like: BC's biggest waterpark reopens next month just 90 minutes from Vancouver (PHOTOS)

FREE concerts are happening in the heart of Whistler all summer long

Here's a sneak peek of the tasty eats at Vancouver Bubble Tea Fest this summer

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to help celebrate Mill No. 3’s hundredth birthday. Guests can visit the feature exhibit inside the Machine Shop to learn about the 20-storey-high National Historic Site built on the side of Mount Sheer at Britannia Beach.

The exhibit also explores how Mill No. 3 served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community, uncovers its history and technological innovations, and pays tribute to its impact as a Sea to Sky icon.

When: March 2o to September 30, 2023

Time: Various hours

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Various prices, pre-book online

What: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is an exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History filled with unique cultural artifacts. The Museum of Surrey exhibit spotlights the similar and different ways that people around the globe depict mythic creatures.

When: May 6 to September 16, 2023 (closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Multi-platinum artists Matchbox Twenty bring the Slow Dream tour to Rogers Arena. The four-time Grammy nominees, led by Rob Thomas, are set to release their latest album, Where the Light Goes, later this month.

When: May 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets are on sale now

What: Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., presented by NEON and Paquin Entertainment Group, invites guests of all ages to get up close and personal with costumes and props from some of the latest and greatest releases from Marvel Studios, including Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s armour, Black Widow’s uniform, and more.

Start as a new recruit and explore the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

When: Now until May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 21, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Expect to see Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex taking centre stage during the Canadian premiere event. Jurassic World Live features over 24 film-accurate, life-sized, animatronic, and performer-operated dinosaurs, with each dinosaur built with the latest technology and Hollywood studio quality.

These dinosaurs are accompanied by real Gyrospheres, digital projection, special effects, and a continuous stream of impressive stunts.

When: May 19 to 21 and May 26 to 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 11 am and 3 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Preshow experience starts one hour earlier.

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Seattle Sounders in MLS action at BC Place on Saturday, May 20.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Paul Bakery is hosting its second-anniversary festivities on May 20. The bakery will be featuring live DJs and a special set menu deal (with a free glass of champagne) for the occasion. Book your table to reserve a spot.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Book a table online

What: Comedy Here Often? presents a celebration of Asian comedy talent for Asian Heritage Month. The stand-up showcase at Vogue Theatre is hosted by Julie Kim (The Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Kim’s Convenience) and features Tin Lorica (CBC Gem’s The New Wave of Stand-up), Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia), and headliner Robin Tran (Comedy Central, Just For Laughs, Netflix).

When: May 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30.80 to $39.20, purchase online

What: Youtheatre Movement Society presents Shalem’s Fair, a heartfelt comedy about death, dementia, and the true heroes of yesteryear. The audience will meet Rhoda P. De’Gleeze and follow along as she encounters a series of endearing characters supposedly on the way to a county fair.

When: May 17 to 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (with Sunday matinees at 3 pm)

Where: Jericho Arts Centre – 1675 Discovery Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Jurassic Quest experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When:

Friday, May 19, from 1 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, May 20, from 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday, May 21, from 9 am to 8 pm

Monday, May 22, from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition

Cost: General admission from $27.50

What: The inaugural Langley Craft Beverage Week will be taking place at numerous local breweries, distilleries, and cideries across the Fraser Valley city.

Aiming to celebrate and showcase Langley’s emerging craft beverage scene, the festival will include such local businesses as The Barley Merchant, Camp Beer Co., Locality Brewing, and Roots & Wings Distillery, to name a few.

When: May 12 to 21, 2023

Where: Various locations in Langley

Tickets: More info online

What: Franco Escamilla is known as “El Diablo” or “El Amo del Sarcasmo” and brings his Spanish stand-up show to Queen Elizabeth Theatre this month. The acclaimed performer was the first Latin comedian to appear at Carnegie Hall in New York and has four specials streaming on Netflix.

When: May 18, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street. Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre presents Raised In Chinatown, an exhibition that explores Chinese Canadian youth culture in Saltwater City from the 1910s to 1960s. Presented in partnership with Langara College Design Formation.

When: Fridays to Mondays until June 12, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10-$12.50. Free for members and children 5 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online

What: Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and their creators at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Over 100 comic creators are coming to Vancouver on Victoria Day long weekend to take part in a massive free festival.

When: May 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver International Film Festival is presenting Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2 throughout the spring and summer. The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes seven Studio Ghibli films, including animated masterpieces and cult classics by the Koganei, Tokyo-based company.

Studio Ghibli Forever! is an ongoing series throughout 2023, with additional films being added to the screening lineup later this year.

When: Various dates until July 17, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 for students and accessible pricing, $13 for seniors, and $15 for adults. Purchase online

What: Twisted Tassels presents a lineup of local and internationally acclaimed burlesque and drag performers at East Vancouver’s York Theatre. The second annual event is headlined by Johnny Nuriel, two-time winner of “Mr. Nude Portland, along with Carmen Caliente, EmpeROAR Fabulous, Rye, Honey Lustre. Mx Bukuru, Scarlet Delirium and host Sparkle Plenty.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-50, purchase online

What: The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair is happening from May 19 to 22, its first event after a three-year hiatus. This year’s 75th-anniversary rodeo features live competitions, entertainment and midway rides, food trucks and more.

Visitors can check out the 132nd Annual Country Fair. Highlights of the family-friendly event include the Westcoast Lumberjack show, Longhorn Saloon, the Indigenous Village, and All-Star Wrestling.

When: May 19 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Grounds — 6050A 176th Street, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices. Children 12 and under are free for Gate admission. Purchase online

What: Ctora Theatre presents an action-packed mythical adventure based on the best-selling book by Rick Riordan. The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical features an original rock score that amps up the thrilling story of the half-blood son of a Greek god.

When: May 18 to 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm (with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm)

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $18-$58 plus fees, purchase online

What: Monica Ogden’s multi-media stand-up show is a heartfelt and hilarious exploration of intergenerational trauma and how it affects the Filipina women who raised her. The show is written and performed by Monica Ogden and directed and co-created by K.P Dennis.

When: May 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Morrow – 910 Richards Street Suite 204, Vancouver

Cost: $5-$15, purchase online

What: Juno nominee Manila Grey is bringing the Sound Drift© tour to the Commodore Ballroom on Sunday, May 21.

The Vancouver-based hip-hop and R&B duo is made up of Soliven and Neeko, two Filipino Canadians who immigrated separately to BC from Manila in their youth. Manila Grey describes its sound as a combination of the aesthetic vibes and sonic influences of both the Filipino capital and the West Coast.

When: May 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Brewhalla is taking over Fort Langley Park on May 20, with more than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips. There’ll also be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.

When: May 20, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Online

What: Zee Zee Theatre Company’s Unexpecting introduces audiences to Annie and Josephine, a married couple who have been trying to start a family for the past five years. Just as they begin to lose hope and start second-guessing their decisions, an opportunity literally bursts through their front door. Starring Elizabeth Barrett, Jessica Heafey, Melissa Oei, and Rahat Saini with direction by Cameron Mackenzie.

When: Various dates until May 21, 2023

Time: 8 pm (with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm)

Where: Studio 16 – 1555 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Richmond Night Market is gearing up for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. This market draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine and unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-foot stage.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 9, 2023, plus some holiday Mondays

Time: Friday from 7 pm to 12 am; Saturday from 6 pm to 12 am; Sunday from 7 pm to 11 pm (Holiday hours may vary)

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)