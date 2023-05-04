Meet over 100 comic creators at this free Vancouver festival this month

Over 100 comic creators are coming to Vancouver on Victoria Day long weekend to take part in a massive free festival.
Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF) is an annual celebration of comics and their creators at the Roundhouse Community Centre, this year happening on May 20 and 21.
“VanCAF is meant for everyone, whether they’re comic professionals, die-hard fans, or casual readers,” said Vancouver Comic Arts Association, the non-profit organizers of the festival, on its website. “For this reason, admission to all events is completely free, and participating fees for exhibitors are kept as low as possible.
“The festival seeks to support Vancouver comics, and to encourage local creators and stories.”
This year’s festival will feature a variety of programming, including panels and workshops. A number of special guests will also be in attendance, including Canadian superstar writer Jeff Lemire.
Lemire is a New York Times bestselling author of popular titles such as Underwater Welder, Black Hammer, Descender and Gideon Falls. His titles have also been adapted into TV series, including Sweet Tooth for Netflix and Essex County for CBC.
The Joe Shuster Award and Eisner Award winner collaborated with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder on his Matter of Time animated video and Gord Downie from the Tragically Hip on Secret Path, an acclaimed animated film and graphic novel.
Other special guests in 2023 include Aisha Franz (Work-Life Balance from Drawn & Quarterly), Ho Che Anderson (Godhead 2 from Fantagraphics), and Meredith Gran (Octopus Pie webcomic).
Vancouver Comic Arts Festival (VanCAF)
When: May 20 and 21, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Roundhouse Community Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
Admission: Free