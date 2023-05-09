FREE concerts are happening in the heart of Whistler all summer long

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler offers a stunning backdrop for artists.

The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza this July and August, with a special performance by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, June 29.

According to Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton, the VSO concert is just the beginning of a busy summer of live entertainment in the heart of the resort municipality.

“We are so excited to welcome the VSO back to Whistler Olympic Plaza to launch another summer of music in our community,” said Crompton in a release. “The power of a full orchestra playing iconic musical scores in this majestic outdoor setting will be an unforgettable experience.

“On top of that, Whistler’s Summer Concerts Series features an outstanding lineup of musical performances through July and August with even more concerts than last year.”

Music lovers can enjoy 14 nights of free concerts throughout the summer, with each evening’s programming beginning at 6:30 pm with live opening DJ sets. Headlining performers take the stage at 7:30 pm.

Here is the full lineup of Whistler’s Summer Concerts Series 2023:

Saturday, July 1 – Blackie and The Rodeo Kings featuring Daniel Lanois and Terra Lightfoot

Thursday, July 6 – Lazy Syrup Orchestra with Ashleigh Ball

Friday, July 7 – Dear Rouge

Thursday, July 13 – Moontricks

Friday, July 14 – Bedouin Soundclash

Thursday, August 3 – William Prince

Friday, August 4 – Dumpstaphunk

Thursday, August 10 – Bruce Cockburn

Friday, August 11 – Half Moon Run

Thursday, August 17 – Allison Russell

Friday, August 18 – Steph Strings

Thursday, August 24 – SkiiTour

Friday, August 25 – Drag in the Mountains with THE BRATPACK

Thursday, August 31 – The Original Wailers