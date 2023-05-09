EventsSummerConcerts

FREE concerts are happening in the heart of Whistler all summer long

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
May 9 2023, 11:24 pm
FREE concerts are happening in the heart of Whistler all summer long
Whistler Summer Concert Series/whistler.com
Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler offers a stunning backdrop for artists.

The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza this July and August, with a special performance by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, June 29.

According to Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton, the VSO concert is just the beginning of a busy summer of live entertainment in the heart of the resort municipality.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RMOW (@rmwhistler)

“We are so excited to welcome the VSO back to Whistler Olympic Plaza to launch another summer of music in our community,” said Crompton in a release. “The power of a full orchestra playing iconic musical scores in this majestic outdoor setting will be an unforgettable experience.

“On top of that, Whistler’s Summer Concerts Series features an outstanding lineup of musical performances through July and August with even more concerts than last year.”

Music lovers can enjoy 14 nights of free concerts throughout the summer, with each evening’s programming beginning at 6:30 pm with live opening DJ sets. Headlining performers take the stage at 7:30 pm.

Here is the full lineup of Whistler’s Summer Concerts Series 2023:

  • Saturday, July 1 – Blackie and The Rodeo Kings featuring Daniel Lanois and Terra Lightfoot
  • Thursday, July 6 – Lazy Syrup Orchestra with Ashleigh Ball
  • Friday, July 7 – Dear Rouge

Dear Rouge/Lindesey Blane

  • Thursday, July 13 – Moontricks
  • Friday, July 14 – Bedouin Soundclash
  • Thursday, August 3 – William Prince
  • Friday, August 4 – Dumpstaphunk
Bedouin Soundclash

Bedouin Soundclash/Facebook

  • Thursday, August 10 – Bruce Cockburn
  • Friday, August 11 – Half Moon Run
  • Thursday, August 17 – Allison Russell
  • Friday, August 18 – Steph Strings
Steph Strings

Steph Strings/Facebook

  • Thursday, August 24 – SkiiTour
  • Friday, August 25 – Drag in the Mountains with THE BRATPACK
  • Thursday, August 31 – The Original Wailers
SkiiTour

SkiiTour/Facebook

Whistler Summer Concert Series 2023

When: Various dates in July and August 2023
Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)
Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Cost: Free

