20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: July 8 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

Summer is rolling along in Vancouver, and this week is filled with fun events! What will you get up to?!

From Boundary Bay Airshow to Evo Summer Cinema, Opera in the Park, and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do in Metro Vancouver from July 8 to 14.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, is happening on Saturday, July 13, at the Boundary Bay Airport. The annual event will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, historical planes, and more.

There will also be vendor displays, a beverage tent, and food trucks on-site to ensure everyone is fuelled for the high-flying fun.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free

What: The number one Percy Jackson Podcast is coming to Vancouver. The Newest Olympian is a comedy journey by Mike Schubert making his way through the popular Percy Jackson series for the first time. Schubert will chat with longtime Percy Jackson fans, geek out over Greek mythology, and more. There will also be an audience Q&A at the end of the live show.

When: July 8, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret – 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Cost: $30 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Stretch in the sun after an invigorating hike up the Grouse Grind, or enjoy a relaxing trip on the Skyride. However you get up to the top of Grouse Mountain, get ready for a complimentary 1-hour yoga class on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am. Kickstart your weekend on the Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet.

Participants are reminded that registration is required and classes are weather-dependent.

When: Saturdays and Sundays in August, except for August 24

Time: 9 to 10 am

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet

Cost: Free with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, or Download Ticket. Registration is required and will open online on Wednesday afternoon each week for that Saturday’s session

What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday from July 9 to August 27, 2024

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset

Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to Coquitlam’s Evergreen Cultural Centre on July 12, Port Moody’s Inlet Theatre on July 13, The Rec Room in Burnaby on July 24, and The Roxy in Vancouver on July 31.

When: July 12, 13, 24 and 31.

Time: 7 pm (July 12 and 13), 8 pm (July 24 and 31)

Where: Various locations

Cost: Starting from $23.76 to $33.83, purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: The Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix is returning to the city on Wednesday, July 10, with a youth race, women’s pro race and men’s pro race.

Hundreds of competitors and 30,000 spectators are expected to participate in Canada’s oldest one-day cycling classic.

When: July 10, 2024

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Various streets in Gastown, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Opera in the Park What: One of Metro Vancouver’s most beautiful parks will transform into a majestic opera venue for a free outdoor performance. Vancouver Opera and the City of Burnaby present the annual Opera in the Park, a family-friendly preview of Western Canada’s largest opera company’s upcoming season. Works will include Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, Strauss’ Die Fledermaus, and more. When: July 14, 2024

Time: 5:15 pm (pre-concert celebration), 7:30 pm (concert begins)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free; seating is first-come, first-served

What: Summertime and the slippin’ is easy, especially now that Lower Mainland’s most accessible waterslides are open for the season.

Bridal Falls Waterpark is helping visitors get wet and wild daily until Monday, September 2. Just a 90-minute drive from Vancouver, the popular Fraser Valley destination is designed for families, so young water lovers will have just as much fun as adults.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 53790 Popkum Road S, Rosedale

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: While school may be out for the summer, there are still ample learning opportunities to be had, thanks to the return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World.

Patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus, you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm. That means more time to explore the exhibits while saving your wallet.

When: Every Tuesday from July 2 to August 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm of $17.25 for general admission and $13.50 for ages 3 to 12, plus tax. Children ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.

What: Working up an appetite in the Sea to Sky region this weekend? Stop by the new Squamish Food Truck Plaza beside the August Jack Motor Inn to check out a rotating lineup of food trucks curated by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival.

The plaza will also be home to a variety of public events throughout the summer.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Squamish Plaza – 37947 Cleveland Avenue, Squamish

What: The Indian Summer Festival showcases 80 artists in exciting shows ranging from live concerts to insightful discussions, stunning visual arts displays and more. The 10-day artistic exploration invites guests to search for the beauty of contradictions with the theme of Paradox.

When: Now until July 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Broadway Across Canada is bringing the Tony Award-nominated musical Frozen to town.

Meet Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and more of your favourite characters from the Disney animated classic as they come to life. With stunning special effects, an expanded score with new songs, and more, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy with Frozen.

When: July 9 to 21, 2024

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Comedy After Dark presents Sharon Mahoney and special guests from July 10 to 14. Mahoney has performed worldwide and recorded for Just for Laughs and is described by the UK Times as a “cross between Hunter .S. Thompson and Bette Midler.”

When: July 10 to 14, 2024

Time: 8 pm (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday), 7 and 9:30 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: 117 West Pender, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Bonus Stage and Angora Phobic Productions presents a celebration of fierce and iconic fighting games at The Rec Room Burnaby. Fatalitease is an 8-bit Burlesque show featuring performances by Angora Phobia, Gnarleigh La Dame, Meadow Phorical and Sugar L’Estrange, Jiggly Duff, and more.

When: July 12, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: The Rec Room Burnaby – 1920 Willingdon Avenue Unit 2106, Burnaby

Tickets: $20-$30, purchase online

What: The 22nd Vancouver Chinatown Festival is happening on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, with a variety of activities and live entertainment highlighting the historical neighbourhood.

This year’s celebration features an artisan market with over 20 local makers and food vendors, a Kid’s Zone, and an opportunity to go on a special Historial Chinatown Heritage Walking Tour hosted by Bob Sung from A Wok Around.

When: July 13 and 14, 2024

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Columbia Street and Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) Symphony in the Park is returning to Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 13.

The 35th-anniversary concert begins at 7 pm and will include pieces from John Williams’ Star Wars and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, Hans Zimmer’s Interstellar, Elmer Bernstein’s The Magnificent Seven, and more.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm (arrive early for free family activities)

Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, seating is first come, first served

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Catch fan-favourite action films, gripping dramas, and more this season.

Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: One of the city’s most delicious summer events has returned for its 37th year of food, entertainment, and family fun.

Vancouver Greek Summerfest, happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue is an annual celebration with live bands, cultural performances, and more. And yes, there will be a ton of mouthwatering Greek dishes to discover.

When: July 11 to 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Thursdays and Sundays), 11 am to late (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place with a matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, July 13.

When: July 13, 2024

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online