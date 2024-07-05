A sneak peek at Vancouver's free Greek food and culture festival

Vancouver’s Greek Summerfest has returned for another year of delicious eats and cultural performances, but it’s only here for a limited time.

The 38th annual event is happening at Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue on the Burnaby border from now until July 7 and again from July 11 to 14.

Guests will enjoy live bands, merch vendors, and plenty of mouthwatering dishes. However, organizers say that the event is serving up something even more important.

Vancouver Greek Summerfest’s volunteers hard at work preparing the dishes and serving guests on opening day. @DailyHiveVan. pic.twitter.com/UWAIpj8t24 — Daniel Chai (@IamDanielChai) July 5, 2024

“This event is really about community,” said Vivean Ready, Co-Chair of the Vancouver Greek Summerfest, to Daily Hive. “We are volunteer-run by members of our community. People have been here since day one to give back.

“Of course, it’s also about getting people out to enjoy the food. We recognize people who come year after year. Everyone loves Greek food.”

When it comes to food, patrons can expect a plethora of yummy Greek eats. Start your visit with appetizers like spanakopita, kalamari served with tzatziki, and Greek fries.

The festival also serves wraps and BBQ like chicken and pork souvlaki. Entrees like the BBQ lamb dinner and the gyro dinner are truly scrumptious must-tries.

There are also vegan options available for diners to choose from. And make sure to save room for dessert, with options including loukoumades, bougatsa, and baklava.

Everything is made fresh on the spot and packed with flavour.

The first Vancouver Greek Summerfest took place in 1987 and has grown to draw thousands of attendees each year. The free event is also a fundraiser for several important initiatives.

“We support many important causes,” explained Ready. “This event is a fundraiser for youth and seniors programs in our community. This year we are also supporting Collingwood Neighborhood House, local food banks, The Society to End Homelessness in Burnaby, and the Pacific Autism Network.”

The festival is also holding a raffle fundraiser, with prizes including a trip for two to Greece, a trip for two to North America, and a $1,000 Costco voucher.

This year’s Vancouver Greek Summerfest also has an extensive entertainment lineup each day. Check out Greek dancers and bouzouki players, legendary musicians like Celtic artist Pat Chessel and country band Whiskey Down, live DJs, and more. Check out the full entertainment schedule online.

When: Now until July 7 and July 11 to 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Thursdays and Sundays), 11 am to late (Fridays and Saturdays)

Where: 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Cost: Free